Chinese New Year: These are 10 of the best Chinese restaurants and takeaways in Wigan - according to Tripadvisor

Falling this year on Tuesday, February 1, Chinese New Year celebrates the beginning of the new Lunar calendar. This year is the year of the tiger.

The occasion is marked by Chinese communities all over the world, so it’s worth checking to ensure your favourite takeaway is open for business.

The eateries are given a rating out of five stars from a consensus of reviews collected.

Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 for your first month. Try us today by clicking here

1. The China Room Pavilion Square, Westhoughton - 4.5 stars from 272 reviews. One reviewer said: "Six of us when here for the first time, we had one of the banquets which was really good. Service was great as well." Photo Sales

2. Sunny Chinese Takeaway Wellfield Road Beech Hill, Wigan - 4 stars from 26 reviews. One reviewer said: "Home delivered a meal for six with different choices. Food arrived hot and well packaged. Delivery time was within the specified slot. Food very tasty and authentic. No complaints and will certainly be using again." Photo Sales

3. Spring Deer Elliott Street, Tyldesley - 4 stars from 81 reviews. One reviewer said: "Great owner and lovely food. Really fresh and tasty and good portions. Highly recommend the crispy lamb." Photo Sales

4. Peter's Chinese Takeaway Poolstock Lane, Wigan - 4 stars from 37 reviews. One reviewer said: "Easily the best Chinese in Wigan, I drive from Hindley to go there." Photo Sales