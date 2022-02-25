Chippies near me in Wigan: These are 7 of the best fish and chip shops in Wigan where you can enjoy a chippy tea for under £7

The National Federation of Fish Friers has warned that cod supplies have increased in price by 75% since October.

Meanwhile fish and chip shops have also seen an 81% increase in the cost of haddock in the last year, a 120% rise in the cost of mushy peas and a 40% surge in the cost of batter.

The NFFF is also urging the UK Government to reconsider its plan to increase VAT on food and soft drinks back from 12.5% to 20% in April which it said is an added concern for the industry.

However, while prices continue to rise in Wigan there are plenty of chippies where you can enjoy a chippy tea for well under £10.

These are 7 of the best chippies in Wigan - according to Google reviews - with fish and chips for under £7.

All of these chippies have a rating of 4.5 or higher out of 5.

1. Pemberton Fish Bar Ormskirk Road, Pemberton. Google reviews rating 4.7 out of 5. Medium fish, chips and peas £4.50 Photo: Google Photo Sales

2. The Trawlerman Woodhouse Drive, Wigan. Google reviews rating 4.7 out of 5. Fish and chips £5.10 Photo: Google Photo Sales

3. Pepper Lane Chippy Pepper Lane, Standish. Google reviews rating 4.6 out of 5. Fish and chips £5.50 Photo: Google Photo Sales

4. The Fish Bay Belle Green Lane, Ince. Google reviews rating 4.6 out of 5. Small fish, chips, peas and curry or gravy £5 Photo: Google Photo Sales