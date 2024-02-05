Earn your stripes: PizzaExpress is giving away free pizzas this National Pizza Day
and live on Freeview channel 276
In a nod to the pizzeria brand’s iconic striped attire, PizzaExpress is encouraging diners to “earn their stripes” by embracing its famous monochrome aesthetic. Those who show up sharing their love for the brand will be rewarded with their choice of a free Classic, vegan or gluten-free Margherita pizza.
To claim their cheesy-goodness, customers simply need to arrive in their stripey top at any PizzaExpress, but you’ll need to be quick as there’s just over 14,000 to claim before 4pm on Friday 9th February 2024.
Simply get there early, order a Margherita pizza, and the pizzeria team will do the rest.
Paula MacKenzie, CEO at PizzaExpress, said: “This National Pizza Day sees us pay homage to our incredible pizza chefs, through celebrating our iconic black and white stripes. Stripes have played a huge part in our identity, dating back to 1965, so don your stripes and celebrate National Pizza Day with the original Margherita pizza, for free!”