Earn your stripes: PizzaExpress is giving away free pizzas this National Pizza Day

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

In a nod to the pizzeria brand’s iconic striped attire, PizzaExpress is encouraging diners to “earn their stripes” by embracing its famous monochrome aesthetic. Those who show up sharing their love for the brand will be rewarded with their choice of a free Classic, vegan or gluten-free Margherita pizza.

To claim their cheesy-goodness, customers simply need to arrive in their stripey top at any PizzaExpress, but you’ll need to be quick as there’s just over 14,000 to claim before 4pm on Friday 9th February 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Simply get there early, order a Margherita pizza, and the pizzeria team will do the rest.

The event takes place this Friday.