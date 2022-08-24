Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Both Thai supermarket Raan Nuch, in Ashton, and Rema Tandoori Balti, in Tyldesley, earned a score of zero in the latest round of inspections.

While Raan Nuch had a good standard for cleanliness and hygienic food handling, its management of food safety requires urgent improvement.

Rema Tandoori Balti needs improvement across all three aspects.

Food Standards Agency, Food Hygiene Rating

This takes the total number of zero ratings this year to five across the borough.

Officials from the Food Standards Agency often conduct impromptu visits to food-serving premises across the borough – the most recent assessments to be published coming from July.

Out of 25 inspections carried out that month, eight received five stars signifying a “very good” rating.

Seven venues earned a four, while two businesses earned a three.

Dish, bar and restaurant

One business earned a two and five eateries earned a one-star rating.

In 2022, out of Wigan’s 205 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 98 (48 per cent) have ratings of five.

Among those proudly showcasing a high rating is Red Robin in Wigan and Atherton and Leigh Food Bank.

Red Robin

Dish Bar and Restaurant in Standish has also earned a much improved hygiene mark, after it was rated just one star last month.

Chapel Street News in Leigh and Garlix in Golborne were some of those who earned one star.

Businesses are scored from zero to five on a variety of different components, like how food is handled with preparation, cooking, reheating and storage.

They also look at the cleanliness, layout and structure of the building when it comes to lighting, ventilation and how it is managed.

Iceland in Platt Bridge

All ratings were correct on the Food Standards Agency website as of July 2022:

FIVE:

Atherton and Leigh Foodbank- Market Street, Atherton, M46 0DD

[email protected] Market Street, Wigan, WN1 1JN

Charl’s Cake Corner- Private address

Church Inn- 78 Newton Road, Lowton, WA3 1DG

Manhattan Pizza

Cosi Meals- Private address

First Steps at Cansfield- Old Road, Ashton, WN4 9TP

Iceland- Templeton Road, Platt Bridge, WN2 5PD

Red Robin- 1 Anjou Boulevard, Wigan, WN5 0UJ

FOUR:

All Hail the Burger- 117 Chapel Street, Leigh, WN7 2AL

Cornerstone Family Church- Atherton Road, Hindley Green, WN2 4SA

Costa- 43a Grand Arcade, Wigan, WN1 1BH

Dish Bar and Restaurant- 232 Almond Brook Road, Standish, WN6 0SS

Fusion Bubble Tea House- 1 Mesnes Street, Wigan, WN1 1PX

H D Fuel and Food- Firs Lane, Leigh, WN7 4TT

Picasso Aspull- 2 Moorside Scot Lane, Aspull, WN2 1XW

THREE:

Manhattan Pizza- 52 Wigan Lane, Wigan, WN1 1XS

Spar- 131 Mosley Common Road, Tyldesley, M28 1AH

TWO:

King Grillaz- 34a Leigh Road, Leigh, WN7 1SA

ONE:

Big Mamma- 127 Mosley Common Road, Tyldesley, M28 1AH

Chapel Street News- 237 Chapel Street, Leigh, WN7 2AP

Garlix- 34 Heath Street, Golborne, WA3 3AD

Grill 24 Kebabs and Pizza Ltd- 7 Railway Road, Leigh, WN7 4AA

Pizza Top- 113 Elliott Street, Tyldesley, M29 8FL

ZERO:

Raan Nuch-290 Wigan Road, Ashton, WN4 0BS