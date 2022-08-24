Food hygiene ratings Wigan: the restaurants, cafés, takeaways and canteens awarded new rating by the Food Standards Agency
Two establishments in Wigan borough have been awarded astonishingly low food hygiene marks.
Both Thai supermarket Raan Nuch, in Ashton, and Rema Tandoori Balti, in Tyldesley, earned a score of zero in the latest round of inspections.
While Raan Nuch had a good standard for cleanliness and hygienic food handling, its management of food safety requires urgent improvement.
Rema Tandoori Balti needs improvement across all three aspects.
This takes the total number of zero ratings this year to five across the borough.
Officials from the Food Standards Agency often conduct impromptu visits to food-serving premises across the borough – the most recent assessments to be published coming from July.
Out of 25 inspections carried out that month, eight received five stars signifying a “very good” rating.
Seven venues earned a four, while two businesses earned a three.
One business earned a two and five eateries earned a one-star rating.
In 2022, out of Wigan’s 205 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 98 (48 per cent) have ratings of five.
Read More
Among those proudly showcasing a high rating is Red Robin in Wigan and Atherton and Leigh Food Bank.
Dish Bar and Restaurant in Standish has also earned a much improved hygiene mark, after it was rated just one star last month.
Chapel Street News in Leigh and Garlix in Golborne were some of those who earned one star.
Businesses are scored from zero to five on a variety of different components, like how food is handled with preparation, cooking, reheating and storage.
They also look at the cleanliness, layout and structure of the building when it comes to lighting, ventilation and how it is managed.
All ratings were correct on the Food Standards Agency website as of July 2022:
FIVE:
Atherton and Leigh Foodbank- Market Street, Atherton, M46 0DD
[email protected] Market Street, Wigan, WN1 1JN
Charl’s Cake Corner- Private address
Church Inn- 78 Newton Road, Lowton, WA3 1DG
Cosi Meals- Private address
First Steps at Cansfield- Old Road, Ashton, WN4 9TP
Iceland- Templeton Road, Platt Bridge, WN2 5PD
Red Robin- 1 Anjou Boulevard, Wigan, WN5 0UJ
FOUR:
All Hail the Burger- 117 Chapel Street, Leigh, WN7 2AL
Cornerstone Family Church- Atherton Road, Hindley Green, WN2 4SA
Costa- 43a Grand Arcade, Wigan, WN1 1BH
Dish Bar and Restaurant- 232 Almond Brook Road, Standish, WN6 0SS
Fusion Bubble Tea House- 1 Mesnes Street, Wigan, WN1 1PX
H D Fuel and Food- Firs Lane, Leigh, WN7 4TT
Picasso Aspull- 2 Moorside Scot Lane, Aspull, WN2 1XW
THREE:
Manhattan Pizza- 52 Wigan Lane, Wigan, WN1 1XS
Spar- 131 Mosley Common Road, Tyldesley, M28 1AH
TWO:
King Grillaz- 34a Leigh Road, Leigh, WN7 1SA
ONE:
Big Mamma- 127 Mosley Common Road, Tyldesley, M28 1AH
Chapel Street News- 237 Chapel Street, Leigh, WN7 2AP
Garlix- 34 Heath Street, Golborne, WA3 3AD
Grill 24 Kebabs and Pizza Ltd- 7 Railway Road, Leigh, WN7 4AA
Pizza Top- 113 Elliott Street, Tyldesley, M29 8FL
ZERO:
Raan Nuch-290 Wigan Road, Ashton, WN4 0BS
Rema Tandoori Balti- 104 Elliott Street, Tyldesley, M29 8FJ