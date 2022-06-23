Officials from the Food Standards Agency conduct impromptu visits to food-serving premises across the borough - the most recent assessments coming from May.

Out of 49 inspections that month, 26 received five stars signifying a “very good” rating.

A dozen venues earned a four, while three businesses earned a three.

Food Standards Agency, Food Hygiene Rating sticker.

One business earned a two.

Seven eateries earned a lowly one-star rating.

In 2022, out of Wigan’s 151 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 71 (47 per cent) have ratings of five.

The Moon Under Water earned five stars

Among those proudly showcasing a high rating is Moon Under Water.

Businesses are scored from zero to five on a variety of different components like how food is handled with preparation, cooking, reheating and storage.

They also look at the cleanliness, layout and structure of the building when it comes to lighting, ventilation and how it is managed.

All ratings were correct on the Food Standards Agency website as of May 2022:

Quest at St Peter's CE primary school earned five stars

FIVE:

All Saints Food Bank- High Street, Golborne, WA3 3BG

Amazing Graze- Private address

Baked by VB- Private address

Ashton View care home earned four stars

Baker Tash- Private address

BecksBakes- Private address

Bloomin Bakes- Private address

Bowers Bees- Private address

Caterlink - St Cuthberts RC J&I Primary School- Thorburn Road, Wigan WN5 9LW

Chelby’s Kitchen- Private address

Continental Pizza was awarded four stars

Franks Bar- Private address

Jigsaw Adventure Play Ltd- 2a Worsley Street, Wigan, WN5 8BP

Jons Cakes- Private address

Local Kitchen Leigh Central School- Windermere Road, WN7 1UY

Molly the Mobile Gin Bar- Private address

Moon Under Water- 5-7a Market Street, Wigan, WN1 1PE

Nelly’s Bakes- Private address

Noir- 1 Coach Road, Tyldesley, M29 7ER

Papa Johns, Leigh- 103 Bradshawgate, WN7 4ND

Phoenix 2021 Ltd- Wigan Lower Road, Standish Lower Ground

Pretty Gift Box Co- Private address

Quest, St John’s CE Primary School- Atherton Road, Hindley Green, WN2 4SD

Quest, St Peter’s CE Primary School- Kildare Street, Hindley, WN2 3HY

Redemption Coffee and Kitchen- 2 Chapel Street, Tyldesley, M29 8FZ

Rolling Pin Bakery- 129-131 Ormskirk Road, Wigan, WN5 9EA

SkyBellaCakes- Private address

Treats with Love- Private address

FOUR:

Ashton View Care Home- HC-One- Wigan Road, Ashton, WN4 9BJ

Bradshawgate Cafe- 60 Bradshawgate, Leigh, WN7 4LA

Continental Pizza- 280 Wigan Road, Ashton, WN4 0AR

Family News Outlet, 62 Market Street, Wigan WN1 1HX

Golborne House Residential Home- 73 Derby Road, Golborne, WA3 3LE

Kath’s Kreations- Private address

Madinah Private Day Nursery- Plank Lane, Leigh, WN7 4QE

Queens Hall Coffee Bar- 46 Market Street, Wigan, WN1 1HX

The Little Cakery- Private address

The Rowans and Lindale- Private address

Use Ya Loaf- 61 Market Street, Atherton, M46 0DA

Victoria's Tea Room/Atherton Antiques and Collectables Centre- Bolton Road, Atherton, M46 9JG

THREE:

Greenacres- Green Lane, Standish, WN6 0TS

High Peak Lodge Residential and Nursing Home- Bedford Square, Leigh, WN7 2AA

Leigh St John’s Before and After School Club- Kirkhall Lane, WN7 1RY

TWO:

Holdens Ice Cream Van- School Lane, Haigh, WN2 1PE

ONE:

Ace Pizza- 51 Railway Road, Leigh, WN7 4AA

Beijing House Chinese Restaurant- 98 Liverpool Road, Hindley, WN2 3HU

Big Mamma- 127 Mosley Common Road, Worsley, M28 1AH

Big T’s- 2 Lord Street, Leigh, WN7 1DP

Leisure Time- 66 Market Street, Atherton, M46 0DP

The Oaks Residential Home- 14 Oaks Avenue, Hindley, WN2 4LZ

Wigan Halal Store- 135 Ormskirk Road, Wigan, WN5 9DP

High Peak Lodge care home earned three stars

Oaks Private Residential Home earned just one star