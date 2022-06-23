Officials from the Food Standards Agency conduct impromptu visits to food-serving premises across the borough - the most recent assessments coming from May.
Out of 49 inspections that month, 26 received five stars signifying a “very good” rating.
A dozen venues earned a four, while three businesses earned a three.
One business earned a two.
Seven eateries earned a lowly one-star rating.
In 2022, out of Wigan’s 151 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 71 (47 per cent) have ratings of five.
Among those proudly showcasing a high rating is Moon Under Water.
Businesses are scored from zero to five on a variety of different components like how food is handled with preparation, cooking, reheating and storage.
They also look at the cleanliness, layout and structure of the building when it comes to lighting, ventilation and how it is managed.
All ratings were correct on the Food Standards Agency website as of May 2022:
FIVE:
All Saints Food Bank- High Street, Golborne, WA3 3BG
Amazing Graze- Private address
Baked by VB- Private address
Baker Tash- Private address
BecksBakes- Private address
Bloomin Bakes- Private address
Bowers Bees- Private address
Caterlink - St Cuthberts RC J&I Primary School- Thorburn Road, Wigan WN5 9LW
Chelby’s Kitchen- Private address
Franks Bar- Private address
Jigsaw Adventure Play Ltd- 2a Worsley Street, Wigan, WN5 8BP
Jons Cakes- Private address
Local Kitchen Leigh Central School- Windermere Road, WN7 1UY
Molly the Mobile Gin Bar- Private address
Moon Under Water- 5-7a Market Street, Wigan, WN1 1PE
Nelly’s Bakes- Private address
Noir- 1 Coach Road, Tyldesley, M29 7ER
Papa Johns, Leigh- 103 Bradshawgate, WN7 4ND
Phoenix 2021 Ltd- Wigan Lower Road, Standish Lower Ground
Pretty Gift Box Co- Private address
Quest, St John’s CE Primary School- Atherton Road, Hindley Green, WN2 4SD
Quest, St Peter’s CE Primary School- Kildare Street, Hindley, WN2 3HY
Redemption Coffee and Kitchen- 2 Chapel Street, Tyldesley, M29 8FZ
Rolling Pin Bakery- 129-131 Ormskirk Road, Wigan, WN5 9EA
SkyBellaCakes- Private address
Treats with Love- Private address
FOUR:
Ashton View Care Home- HC-One- Wigan Road, Ashton, WN4 9BJ
Bradshawgate Cafe- 60 Bradshawgate, Leigh, WN7 4LA
Continental Pizza- 280 Wigan Road, Ashton, WN4 0AR
Family News Outlet, 62 Market Street, Wigan WN1 1HX
Golborne House Residential Home- 73 Derby Road, Golborne, WA3 3LE
Kath’s Kreations- Private address
Madinah Private Day Nursery- Plank Lane, Leigh, WN7 4QE
Queens Hall Coffee Bar- 46 Market Street, Wigan, WN1 1HX
The Little Cakery- Private address
The Rowans and Lindale- Private address
Use Ya Loaf- 61 Market Street, Atherton, M46 0DA
Victoria's Tea Room/Atherton Antiques and Collectables Centre- Bolton Road, Atherton, M46 9JG
THREE:
Greenacres- Green Lane, Standish, WN6 0TS
High Peak Lodge Residential and Nursing Home- Bedford Square, Leigh, WN7 2AA
Leigh St John’s Before and After School Club- Kirkhall Lane, WN7 1RY
TWO:
Holdens Ice Cream Van- School Lane, Haigh, WN2 1PE
ONE:
Ace Pizza- 51 Railway Road, Leigh, WN7 4AA
Beijing House Chinese Restaurant- 98 Liverpool Road, Hindley, WN2 3HU
Big Mamma- 127 Mosley Common Road, Worsley, M28 1AH
Big T’s- 2 Lord Street, Leigh, WN7 1DP
Leisure Time- 66 Market Street, Atherton, M46 0DP
The Oaks Residential Home- 14 Oaks Avenue, Hindley, WN2 4LZ
Wigan Halal Store- 135 Ormskirk Road, Wigan, WN5 9DP