Officials from the Food Standards Agency often conduct impromptu visits to food-serving premises across the borough.

Businesses are scored from zero to five on a variety of different components such as how food is handled with preparation, cooking, reheating and storage.

They also look at the cleanliness, layout and structure of the building when it comes to lighting, ventilation and how it is managed.

These are the businesses in Wigan, which scored five stars in their last inspection over the last year, meaning they are at a very good standard.

All ratings were correct on the Food Standards Agency website as of May 2022:

1. 1910 Pizzeria and Cafe Palace Arcade, Bryn Street, Ashton

2. Ale House 25 Henrietta Street, Leigh

3. All You Knead Haigh Woodland Park, Scholl Lane, Haigh

4. Ashton Fish Bar 11 Gerard Street, Ashton