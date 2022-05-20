In November, Heaven n Health in Golborne was originally awarded just one star- requiring major improvement.
Following a re-inspection last month, the establishment has now earned four stars- meaning various aspects of the restaurant are rated good.
Officials from the Food Standards Agency often conduct impromptu visits to food-serving premises across the borough - the most recent assessments to be published coming from April.
Out of 24 inspections that month, 17 received a score of five signifying a “very good” rating.
Three venues earned a four, while one business earned a three.
Three eateries earned a lowly one-star rating.
None earned two stars
Read More
In 2022, out of Wigan’s 102 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 45 (44 per cent) have ratings of five.
Among those proudly showcasing a high rating is Dunkin’ Donuts.
Businesses are scored from zero to five on a variety of different components such as how food is handled with preparation, cooking, reheating and storage.
They also look at the cleanliness, layout and structure of the building when it comes to lighting, ventilation and how it is managed.
All ratings were correct on the Food Standards Agency website as of April 2022:
FIVE:
A1 Performance Studio- 48 Clayton Street, Wigan, WN3 4DA
Alchemic Coffee Company- Private address
Bright Horizons- Higher Green Lane, Astley, M29 7HQ
Caseys Cupcakes- Private address
Costa- 43a, Grand Arcade, Wigan ,WN1 1BH
Dunkin- 4 Loire Drive, Robin Park, Wigs, WN5 0UH
Fishergate Inn- 52 Orrell Road, Orrell, WN5 8HD
Gingham- Private address
Greek Street- Private address
Greggs PLC- 10 Loire Drive, Robin Park, Wigan, WN5 0UH
McColls- 85 Atherton Road, Hindley Green, WN2 4SA
Mia Bakes- Private address
Nando’s- 14 Loire Drive, Robin Park, Wigan, WN5 0UH
Pizza Hut- 13-15 Market Street, Leigh, WN7 1DR
Really Awesome Coffee- Private address
Sandra Gangakhedkar- Private address
Sweet Treats by Isabelle- Private address
FOUR:
Christchurch Food Pantry- Church Street, Ince
Heaven n Health- 16 Heath Street, Golborne, WA3 2EU
The Colliery Coffee House and Bar- 101-103 High Street, Golborne, WA3 3BU
THREE:
Sunbeams Day Nursery- 23 Bolton Road, Atherton, M46 9DH
ONE:
Kebab King- 86 Wigan Lane, Wigan, WN1 2LF
Kelly’s Fish Bar- 56 Heath Street, Golborne, WA3 3DL
Mings Express Chinese Takeaway- 72 High Street, Golborne, WA3 3BT