In November, Heaven n Health in Golborne was originally awarded just one star- requiring major improvement.

Following a re-inspection last month, the establishment has now earned four stars- meaning various aspects of the restaurant are rated good.

Officials from the Food Standards Agency often conduct impromptu visits to food-serving premises across the borough - the most recent assessments to be published coming from April.

Sunbeams private day nursery earned three stars.

Out of 24 inspections that month, 17 received a score of five signifying a “very good” rating.

Three venues earned a four, while one business earned a three.

Three eateries earned a lowly one-star rating.

None earned two stars

Dunkin' Donuts earned five stars

In 2022, out of Wigan’s 102 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 45 (44 per cent) have ratings of five.

Among those proudly showcasing a high rating is Dunkin’ Donuts.

Businesses are scored from zero to five on a variety of different components such as how food is handled with preparation, cooking, reheating and storage.

Kebab King earned one star

They also look at the cleanliness, layout and structure of the building when it comes to lighting, ventilation and how it is managed.

All ratings were correct on the Food Standards Agency website as of April 2022:

FIVE:

A1 Performance Studio- 48 Clayton Street, Wigan, WN3 4DA

Alchemic Coffee Company- Private address

Bright Horizons- Higher Green Lane, Astley, M29 7HQ

Caseys Cupcakes- Private address

Costa- 43a, Grand Arcade, Wigan ,WN1 1BH

Dunkin- 4 Loire Drive, Robin Park, Wigs, WN5 0UH

Fishergate Inn- 52 Orrell Road, Orrell, WN5 8HD

Gingham- Private address

Greek Street- Private address

Greggs PLC- 10 Loire Drive, Robin Park, Wigan, WN5 0UH

McColls- 85 Atherton Road, Hindley Green, WN2 4SA

Mia Bakes- Private address

Nando’s- 14 Loire Drive, Robin Park, Wigan, WN5 0UH

Pizza Hut- 13-15 Market Street, Leigh, WN7 1DR

Really Awesome Coffee- Private address

Sandra Gangakhedkar- Private address

Sweet Treats by Isabelle- Private address

FOUR:

Christchurch Food Pantry- Church Street, Ince

Heaven n Health- 16 Heath Street, Golborne, WA3 2EU

The Colliery Coffee House and Bar- 101-103 High Street, Golborne, WA3 3BU

THREE:

Sunbeams Day Nursery- 23 Bolton Road, Atherton, M46 9DH

ONE:

Kebab King- 86 Wigan Lane, Wigan, WN1 2LF

Kelly’s Fish Bar- 56 Heath Street, Golborne, WA3 3DL