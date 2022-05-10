Officials from the Food Standards Agency often conduct impromptu visits to food-serving premises across the borough.

Businesses are scored from zero to five on a variety of different components such as how food is handled with preparation, cooking, reheating and storage.

They also look at the cleanliness, layout and structure of the building when it comes to lighting, ventilation and how it is managed.

These are the businesses in Wigan, which only scored one out of five stars in their last inspection over the last year, meaning they require major improvement.

All ratings were correct on the Food Standards Agency website as of May 2022:

1. Bad Boys 7 Wigan Road, Ashton

2. Bambu 128 Higher Green Lane, Astley

3. Baz's Marmaris 34 Ashbourne Avenue Wigan

4. Cinnamon Indian Cuisine Restaurant 487 Preston Road, Standish