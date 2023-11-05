Food review: Beefeater brings thrills from the grill with its new autumn menu

When I was asked to sample the new autumn menu from Beefeater I was expecting a standard chain selection of dishes but it was far from it.

Visitors to the restaurant’s numerous venues can experience the thrill of the grill from lunch to dinner with dishes to please every tastebud.

Bite into the signature ’74 Double Crunch Chicken Wings, coated in tortilla chips and seasoned with a secret spice blend; or build your own Beefeater Cobb Salad topped with a topping of choice and dressings.

For main, choose from the ’74 Baconeater Burger, served with bacon relish, oak-smoked bacon, crispy onions and mature cheddar cheese, or go veggie with the Hallo-Me Burger – grilled halloumi topped with ’74 smokehouse tomato sauce, ’74 grilled veg and ’74 burger sauce.

The prawn and vegetable skewer is on the new menu.

Savour the ultimate taste sensation with the ’74 Chargrilled King Prawn & Vegetable Skewer, served on stone baked flatbread, or enjoy the new ’74 Chicken & Rib combo with a seasoned chicken breast combined with Beefeater’s signature half rack of '74 BBQ glazed pork ribs.

Satisfy the sweet cravings with the new Biscoff® Sundae, a heavenly combination of creamy vanilla ice cream, whipped cream, and a delectable Biscoff® biscuit, or indulge with Cheesecake with Cadbury® Crunchie, velvety in texture and rich in flavour.

Myself and partner went along mid-week to sample what was on offer. Having never eaten at a Beefeater before we weren’t sure what to expect but the venue was easy to get to with great parking and inside were the welcoming staff – special mention to Casie who was waiting on us and was first class – and ambient restaurant. It was relatively quiet at first, we booked in at 5pm, but it soon started to fill out and provided a pleasant background.

Our meal consisted of an 8oz sirloin and one mixed grill with peppercorn sauce and we also tried two of Beefeater’s ‘74 sauces – BBQ and smokehouse tomato.

The chocolate brownie.

The sirlion, matured for 30 days making it extra tender and full of flavour, was served with half a roasted tomato, grilled mushroom, rocket and a choice of side – chips this time for me.

The mixed grill included a 4oz rump steak, half a chicken breast, gammon and two pork sausages, served with roasted tomato, two fried eggs, onion rings, triplecooked chips and garden peas.

Didn’t really have room for dessert but we couldn’t help it and tried out the Biscoff and a brownie.

With a pint of Moretti lager, orange squash and an Americano our bill came to £57.72 which really was worth every penny of the meal. If I hadn’t had to drive home I could have easily had a nap on one of the comfortable banquette seats!

Enjoy Beefeater’s autumn classics with great-value offers, including the evening set menu offering two-courses from £15.45 or three for an extra £2, available Monday to Friday from 5pm.