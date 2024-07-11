Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The finalists for the The Great British Pub Awards have been announced, with the top pubs across the country named.

The Great British Pub Awards celebrates the finest pubs in the UK, with a wide range of categories including; Best Pub for Families, Best Pub Garden, Best Pub for Dogs and more.

While the awards ceremony highlights the service and quality of UK pubs, it also helps to boost the businesses, leading to further customers and opportunities.

The winners of the Great British Pub Awards 2024 will be announced at a lavish ceremony held on Tuesday, September 17 at the Victoria Warehouse in London.

The full list of shortlisted finalists for the Great British Pub Awards 2024:

Best Town Pub (Sponsored by Molson Coors)

Barking George (The Harrogate Inn) - Harrogate, North Yorkshire Bull & Swan - Stamford, LINCS The Castle - Farnham, Surrey The Kings Arms - Bexleyheath, Kent The Old Crown - Birmingham, West Midlands The Wigmore - London

Best Country Pub Cross Keys Inn - Ettickbridge, Scottish Borders The Horse & Groom - Fordingbridge, Hampshire The Kirkstyle Inn and Sportsman's Rest - Brampton, Northumberland The Snooty Fox - Grafton Underwood, Northamptonshire The Swan at Marbury - Chester, Cheshire The Tollemache Arms - Harrington, Northamptonshire

Best Pub for Dogs No. Twenty9 Bar and Restaurant - Burnham Market, Norfolk The Bull's Head - Mobberley, Knutsford The Butcher's Arms - Stroud, Gloucestershire The Coniston Inn - Coniston, Lake District / Cumbria The Maltings - Warrington, Cheshire The Old Duke - Southport, Lancashire

Best Pub for Entertainment Chaplin’s & The Cellar Bar - Bournemouth, Dorset The Dunes - Mablethorpe, Lincolnshire The Keynsham Courtyard - Keynsham, Bath & North East Somerset The Phoenix Arts Club - London The Trafalgar Tavern - Greenwich, London Two Brewers, Clapham - London

Best Pub for Families Almondsbury Creative - Bristol, South Gloucester The Old Thatch - Wimborne, Dorset The Perry Hill Pub - London The Plough - Nottingham, Nottinghamshire The Thornhill - Calverley, Leeds, West Yorkshire Ye Olde Bridge Inn - Nottingham, Nottinghamshire

Best Pub for Food (Sponsored by Booker Makro) Hinds Head Bray - Bray, Berkshire The Angel at Watlington - Watlington, Norfolk The Black Bull, Sedbergh - Sedburgh, Cumbria The Bull’s Head Holymoorside - Chesterfield, Derbyshire The Kirkstyle Inn and Sportsman’s Rest - Brampton, Northumberland The Longs Arms - Bradford on Avon, Wiltshire

Best Pub Garden (Sponsored by Diageo) Myrtle Tavern - Leeds, West Yorkshire The Black Friar - Salford The Elephant & Castle - Wheathampstead, Hertfordshire The Three Hills - Bartlow, Cambridge The White Buck Inn - Burley, Hampshire The Woodman - Ruislip, Middlesex

Best Pub to Watch Sport Clubhouse 5 - Leicester Square, Central London Cross Keys, Hull - Hull, East Riding of Yorkshire Pinnacle Beer & Gin Hall - Leeds, West Yorkshire The Cricketers Arms - Wimborne, Dorset The Gardeners Arms / Murderers - Norwich, Norfolk The Sandon Complex - Liverpool, Merseyside

Best Sustainable Pub Royal Oak Ramsden - Ramsden, Oxfordshire The Bell Inn - Castle Hedingham, Essex The George - Castleton, Hope Valley The Kings Head Inn, Brooke - Norwich, Norfolk The Loch & The Tyne by Adam Handling - Old Windsor, Berkshire The Pig's Head - London

Best Community Pub (Sponsored by Coca-Cola Europacific Partners) Almondsbury Creative - Bristol, South Gloucester Guy Earl of Warwick - Welling, Kent Royal Oak Radcliffe - Radcliffe-on-Trent, Nottinghamshire The Kings Arms - Horsham, West Sussex The Last Post Memorial Bar - Thornaby, Durham The Swan - Windsor, Berkshire

Best Pub for Beer (Sponsored by SIBA) Bermuda Triangle Pub - Poole, Dorset Bowland Beer Hall - Clitheroe, Lancashire The Barking Cat Alehouse - Poole, Dorset The Kenton - London The Tamworth Tap - Tamworth, Staffordshire Whitelock's Ale House - Leeds, West Yorkshire

Greene King Pub of the Year The Hayloft - Hayloft, Nottingham The Futurist - Liverpool, Merseyside The East End Fox - Baillieston, Glasgow The Dolphin - Wallingford, Oxfordshire The Queen's Head - Pinner, Greater London The Cott Inn - Dartington, Devon

Admiral Taverns Pub of the Year Ashby Tavern - Hinckley, Leicestershire The Royal Oak - Brandon, Warwickshire The Bellringer - Stoke-on-Trent, Staffordshire Blue Ball Inn - Worrall, South Yorkshire The Rising Sun - Rochester, Kent The Commercial Inn - Dunfermline, Scotland

Pub of the Year (Sponsored by Marstons) Aubrey Arms - Cardiff, Wales Griffin - Loughborough, Leicestershire Llangewedd - Bridgend, Wales New Plough Inn - Hinckley, Leicestershire The Star - Penkridge, Staffordshire Twa Dogs - Keswick, Cumbria

Stonegate Group Pub Partners Pub of the Year The Woodman - Ruislip, Middlesex The Newtown Pippin - Bracknell, Berkshire The Crown & Anchor - Northern Quarter, Manchester The Pack Horse - Hayfield, Derbyshire The Gloucester Old Spot - Bristol Danish Invader - Stamford, Lincolnshire

Punch Pub of the Year Beeswing - Northallerton, North Yorkshire Three Horseshoes - Hazlemere, High Wycombe The Bounty - Basingstoke, Hampshire The Red Lion - Cranford, Kettering

