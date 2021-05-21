Here are 10 of the best restaurants in Wigan according to Tripadvisor

10 best restaurants in the Wigan area as rated by Tripadvisor reviewers.

The further easing of lockdown restrictions has seen many of us planning a visit to a restaurant in the Wigan area, here are the top ten, according to Tripadvisor

By Michelle Adamson
Friday, 21st May 2021, 2:38 pm

Restaurants in Wigan have reopened their doors this week along with hospitality venues across the country.

To give you a few ideas of where to book, here are 10 of the best restaurants in the Wigan borough that have opened for indoor service this week, as rated by Tripadvisor reviewers.

1 - The Black Pepper, 33-53 Library Street, Wigan, WN1 1NN (128 reviews)

2 - Market Kitchen, 1 Warrington Road, Ashton-in-Makerfield, WN4 9PL (334 reviews)

3 - Bindi of Aspull, 2 Lucas Nook Wigan Road, Aspull, WN2 1PP (419 reviews)

4 - Revolution Bar, 49 King Street, Wigan, WN1 1DY (519 reviews)

