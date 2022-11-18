News you can trust since 1853
There are some fine cosy pubs in Wigan to have a drink in during the winter months

Here are 10 of the cosiest pubs in Wigan according to Google reviews

When it comes to what you look for in a pub, particularly in the winter months, being cosy is surely up there as a top priority.

By Jon Peake
4 minutes ago

Whether that be settling down with a drink by a roaring fireplace or simply a pub that gives you that cosy vibe as soon as you walk through the door, there’s no doubt cosiness is a big draw for customers during the colder months of the year.

We’ve trawled Google to find reviews that mention ‘cosy’ – all of these pubs have a rating of at least 4.5 out of 5 from a minimum of 45 reviews.

We haven’t included Micropubs or bars, just pubs.

So, without further ado, here are the 10 cosiest pubs in Wigan according to Google reviews ...

1. The Caledonian

The Caledonian on Bolton Road, Ashton-in-Makerfield, has a rating of 4.5 out of 5 from 91 Google reviews

2. Harrow Inn

Harrow Inn on Edge Green Lane, Golborne, has a rating of 4.5 out of 5 from 309 Google reviews

3. The Crown at Worthington

The Crown at Worthington on Platt Lane, Standish, has a rating of 4.5 out of 5 from 312 Google reviews

4. Stocks Tavern

Stocks Tavern on Alder Lane, Parbold, has a rating of 4.5 out of 5 from 408 Google reviews

