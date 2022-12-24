Here are the seven best places in and around Wigan for a carvery according to Google reviews

Here are some of the best places in Wigan and the surrounding area to have a delicious roast dinner as the festive season continues.

With Christmas upon us, many people will be prepping big home meals for the next couple of days while others choose to dine out.

But even those home chefs might be looking for someone else to do the cooking after their culinary exertions.

And here are some establishments where you can find a carvery around the borough and beyond to fill up on fresh vegetables, creamy mash and succulent meats on a cold winter’s day.

All the ratings for each establishment comes from reviews on Google submitted by customers.

Carveries are hugely popular and often of very good value

The Buck's Head - Abram The Buck's Head in Abram has a rating of 4.4/5 from 546 reviews 256 Warrington Rd, Abram, Wigan WN2 5RQ

The Park - Ashton-in-Makerfield With 598 reviews, The Park in Ashton-in-Makerfield has a rating of 4.2/5 625 Wigan Rd, Ashton-in-Makerfield, Wigan WN4 0BY

Toby Carvery - St Helens Just outside of Wigan, Toby Carvery has a rating of 3.9/5 from 2,400 reviews East Lancashire Rd, St Helens, Saint Helens WA11 7LX