Published 4th Feb 2025, 10:32 BST
Team Sonic and Shadow have returned to grace Happy Meal boxes across the UK for the third year running.

The bespoke blue Sonic 3 Happy Meal box, toys, and books are back in McDonald’s restaurants to celebrate the new Sonic the Hedgehog 3 film launch.

To coincide with the launch of the new Sonic 3 film in cinemas, Happy Meal customers can enjoy a limited edition Sonic 3 Happy Meal, available from now until 18th February, in an eye-catching blue Happy Meal box.

The new Sonic 3 McDonald's Happy Mealplaceholder image
The new Sonic 3 McDonald's Happy Meal | McDonald's

With nine premium toys, inspired by favourite Sonic 3 characters, available in the line-up, customers are also being given access to huge cinema savings, with up to 30% off tickets for the whole family.

Team Sonic and Shadow have returned to grace Happy Meal boxes across the UK for the third year running.placeholder image
Team Sonic and Shadow have returned to grace Happy Meal boxes across the UK for the third year running. | McDonald's

Bringing the thrilling speed and strength of super-sonic adventure alongside Sonic, Knuckles, Tails, and Shadow, McDonald’s new Happy Meal enables kids to participate in a Sonic 3 mission accessible via QR codes on the side of each Sonic Happy Meal box.

There will also be a range of Super-Sonic activity sheets, Sonic 3 themed board games, and flags at the McDonald’s Family Hub.

