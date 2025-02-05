In honour of World Nutella Day, I picked up a few different versions of the famous chocolate and hazelnut spread to see how various UK supermarkets’ own-brand versions stacked up against the OG…

Happy World Nutella Day, one and all! Established on February 5th, 2007 by Sara Rosso, an American blogger and Nutella lover, World Nutella Day has since grown into a global celebration of all things chocolate spread, with the delectable product’s devotees often honouring the day by sharing pictures, recipe ideas, and food inspiration on social media.

Having perfected its secret recipe (Ferrero uses 25% of the global supply of hazelnuts) only authentic Nutella will do for some people, but for other far less picky chocolate fans, various supermarket dupes and own-brand creations are more than suitable substitutes. And so, to celebrate World Nutella Day in 2025, I decided to do a bit of a taste test.

Picking up chocolate spreads from Tesco, Aldi, Morrisons, and Sainsbury’s to compare to the real thing, in all its fancy Ferrero goodness, I set out to see if I could taste the difference and - if I could - whether Nutella’s slightly elevated price-tag was worth it.

Here’s the breakdown:

Nutella (350g): £3.80

Sainsbury’s Milk Chocolate Spread (400g): £2.50

Tesco Hazlenut Chocolate Spread (400g): £1.95

Morrisons Chocolate Spread (400g): £1.25

Aldi Hazlenut Spread (400g): £1.15

Check out the video above to see how I got on…