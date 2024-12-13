It’s not Christmas without a mulled wine 🍷

Aldi’s mulled wine range includes four brand-new flavours

The bottles are priced at £3.79 per 75cl

I loved one flavour in particular - and it may become a Christmas favourite

I tried Aldi’s brand-new mulled wine range, and I was overly impressed with one flavour in particular.

Discount supermarket Aldi has launched a mulled wine range just in time for Christmas, with unique flavours to try.

Priced at £3.79 each per 75cl bottle, the flavours include Caramel Biscuit, Gingerbread, Cranberry and Clementine and Christmas Pudding.

Aldi: I tried Aldi's flavoured mulled wine range and only one of the flavours impressed me

I am a huge fan of mulled wine, in fact it is at the top of my list of Christmas drinks.

I love the warmth and sweetness of a mulled wine, and if in the mood for alcohol I will certainly choose to drink one over a regular wine during the Christmas period.

As someone who also enjoys flavoured alcohol, I was excited and intrigued to try the new flavoured mulled wine range from Aldi, who kindly gifted me three bottles; Caramel Biscuit, Gingerbread and Cranberry and Clementine.

However, I was sadly not super impressed by every bottle, instead there was a clear favourite.

The first flavour I tried was Caramel Biscuit. While I do love caramel, I felt it doesn’t really belong in a mulled wine. It certainly wasn’t awful, it was fairly nice, but not really my thing.

The second flavour I tried was Gingerbread. I absolutely love anything Gingerbread flavoured, so I was really excited to try this one. However, although it tasted lovely, I couldn’t really notice any notes of gingerbread.

Lastly, I tried Cranberry and Clementine which was a clear favourite. With spicy and citrus notes, it complemented the mulled wine very well. It was very sweet, with strong flavours and I absolutely loved it.

I would be interested in trying the Christmas Pudding flavour to see how it holds up with the rest of the range, but the Cranberry and Clementine flavour was definitely the best out of the three I tried.

With a great taste and affordable price, I believe Aldi’s flavoured mulled wine range is an excellent addition to its Christmas 2024 range.

For more information on Aldi’s Christmas 2024 range, please visit its website.