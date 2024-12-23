I tried Costa's festive menu just before Christmas and this panini blew me away!

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

With Christmas almost upon us, I decided to head down to Costa to sample their festive drinks and grub...

On the drinks front, I decided that a gingerbread and cream latte would make an excellent Christmassy option, while I also plumped for a caramel nutcracker latte as well in order to ensure that I was sampling something a little different as well - thankfully, I had my partner on hand to help me out.

On the food front, I was frankly all turkey-ed out by my recent reviews of all the festive meal deals currently available in stores across the UK, so I went for Costa’s slightly less Christmassy but nevertheless pretty festive-coded brie and cranberry options in the form of a toastie and a panini, which also featured a little bacon to boot.

Here’s what I made of it all...

Festive treats from Costa... | National World

Caramel Nutcracker Latte

The first thing I tried was was the Caramel Nutcracker Latte, which was a bit of a delightful surprise. The flavour balance between the coffee and the caramel was very nice indeed, offering a pleasant sweetness that didn’t overwhelm the palate.

Rather than being cloyingly sugary, it had a subtle sweetness that provided a lovely cut-through on top of the rich, robust coffee. It was a solid, well-rounded choice, perfect for those seeking a comforting drink without being bombarded by too much sweetness.

Gingerbread and Cream Latte

Next, I tried the Gingerbread and Cream Latte and, from the first sip, I found the gingerbread flavour to be too faint, leaving me wondering if the barista had accidentally held back on the spice. As I continued, the gingerbread taste did become more apparent, but, unfortunately, it began to take on a slightly artificial note.

The more I had, the more this synthetic gingerbread flavour became pronounced, leaving me a tad disappointed. While not unpleasant, it didn’t leave the lasting impression I had hoped for—just a nice, if unremarkable, drink that was fine but not exceptional.

Bacon & Brie Toastie

This really did not hit the mark. The bread slid apart under the weight of the filling, leaving me with large chunks of dry bread towards the edges of my toastie. The lack of brie was also particularly noticeable, as there was little of the creamy, indulgent cheese that could have lifted the toastie.

Instead, the overpowering taste of cranberry jam dominated, making the whole dish feel more like a jam sandwich than a savoury delight. It wasn’t unpleasant, but it lacked the balance of flavour that a well-crafted toastie should offer.

Bacon, Brie, and Chilli Jam Panini

In stark contrast, the panini was an absolute triumph. The combination of crispy bacon and a generous amount of brie created a rich and creamy pairing that was beautifully complemented by the slight heat from the chilli jam.

The bread was toasted to perfection, providing a satisfying crunch without falling apart, and the cranberry added just a touch of sweetness without overwhelming the savoury notes. This panini was easily the highlight of my meal, with each bite offering a well-balanced blend of flavours that left me feeling thoroughly satisfied. A perfect winter comfort food.