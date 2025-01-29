I tried Costa's new Spanish latte & all-day breakfast toastie and couldn't believe the flavours!

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall

Senior Reporter

Published 29th Jan 2025, 11:02 BST
With the new year in full-swing, Costa have released a number of new and exciting menu items available to customers right now.

Keen to celebrate and ring in 2025 in style, Costa have clearly been busy over the Christmas break preparing to roll out a range of new menu items across their 2,600-odd branches in the UK.

From the intriguing Spanish latte to the dunkable iced gingerbread biscuits and their all-singing-all-dancing all-day breakfast toastie, the new raft of options at Costa this year are enticing to say the least.

Costa's new 2025 menu: all-day breakfast toastie, Spanish latte, and iced gingerbread biscuitCosta's new 2025 menu: all-day breakfast toastie, Spanish latte, and iced gingerbread biscuit
Costa's new 2025 menu: all-day breakfast toastie, Spanish latte, and iced gingerbread biscuit | National World

Heading down to my local outlet, I managed to get my hands on all three of the items above and, keen to put the newest additions to the coffee chain’s menu to the test, tucked in to see how they measured up.

Starting with the Spanish latte, I was immediately impressed by the presentation, with the quintessential Costa wavy lines looking very stylish on top of the creamy latte foam. Diving in for a try, I was struck by how sweet the drink was - it’s made with condensed milk, so it packed a sugary punch.

As the proud owner of quite the sweet-tooth, however, I was not against this in the slightest; the latte was rich, creamy, and a hint of coffee certainly came through towards the end of each gulp - if anything, I couldn’t done with a bit more of a coffee-bean kick in there for added depth.

Costa's new Spanish latteCosta's new Spanish latte
Costa's new Spanish latte | National World

Moving on to the all-day breakfast toastie, I was once again impressed by the presentation and aesthetics of the food - the melted cheese layer on top was nicely finished, and the whole sandwich looked and smelled enticing indeed.

Tucking in, I was greeted with a combo of sausage, bacon, and a hint of tomato sauce. Now, I know you can’t expect premium sausages from products like this, but I’d be leaning towards wanting my sausages to be a bit crispier and slightly less pale. The same can be said for the bacon - it needed to be a smidge darker for me.

Costa's new all-day breakfast toastieCosta's new all-day breakfast toastie
Costa's new all-day breakfast toastie | National World

The taste was fine though, and I was left feeling nicely satisfied and full-up by the sandwich. However, I must say that I was very disappointed by the iced gingerbread biscuit. I’ve had Costa gingerbread before, and it’s usually flavoursome, soft, and chewy... this was none of those things. In fact, it had a hint of a plasticky taste to it, which was pretty unappealing.

