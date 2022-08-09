As the sun is shining and temperatures rise in Wigan again, plenty of the frozen creamy delights are being enjoyed across the borough to help keep people cool.
We asked our Wigan Today readers for their favourite choice of ice cream. Here’s what they said:
1. Ice cream coke float
Ice cream coke float (or with any other delicious fizzy drink).
Barry Cumberbirch said: "Vanilla ice cream in a glass with cola or dandelion and burdock...mmm."
2. Mr Whippy
Mr Whippy ice cream in a cone.
Christian Bradley said: "Mr Whippy with bubblegum ripple, sherbert and a flake."
3. Twister
Walls' Twister ice cream lolly.
As recommended by Vicky Cunlifee and Samantha Tilley.
4. Mint chocolate chip
Mint chocolate chip.
As recommended by Kelly-Marie Cassidy and Liann Sullivan.
