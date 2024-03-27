Iconic Noughties stars make ‘cheeky’ comeback to launch limited-edition IRN-BRU flavours.

In a surprise announcement, some of the most iconic ‘flavours of the era’ have rolled back the years to launch IRN-BRU Xtra Raspberry Ripple and Wild Berry Slush, transporting fans through time by almost two decades.

The stars took to social media to share a series of tongue-in-cheek posts, taking a drink of the nostalgic inspired flavours and transforming into the looks that shot them to fame.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gareth Gates’ spiky hair, The Cheeky Girls’ cheeky outfits, and S Club 7 signature look were all back on show as fans celebrated the iconic announcement.

Returning to a time of blue eyeshadow, Tamagotchis, and flip-phones, IRN-BRU’s two new flavours are officially the ‘taste that takes you back’, taking drinkers on a nostalgic journey of flavour.

Bru’s newest recruits need no introduction:

The Cheeky Girls, who rose to fame with their hit song Touch My Bum in an audition that went down in TV history

Gareth Gates, who remains part of one of the most hotly debated head-to-heads in voting history with Will Young in 2002’s pop idol

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bradley McIntosh, member of the iconic pop group S Club 7 who really did have a dream come true and star of hit TV series Miami 7

Scots will have a further chance to quench their thirst for nostalgia as The Cheeky Girls make an in-person appearance in Glasgow.

The iconic duo will be stepping behind the counter at a local newsagent, donning their signature outfits to hand out the two nostalgic IRN-BRU flavours to fans. Keep an eye on IRN-BRU’s social channels for more details.

Kenny Nicholson at IRN-BRU said: “We've rolled back the years to deliver a hearty dose of nostalgia, celebrating our new releases by giving people a taste of the noughties. ”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad