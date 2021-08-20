Inside of Chapos El Campeón Mexican Restaurant, Garswood Street, Ashton-in-Makerfield.

IN PICTURES: New restaurant Chapos El Campeon

We take a look around the new Mexican restaurant, Chapos El Campeon, Garswood Street, Ashton-in-Makerfield.

By Michelle Adamson
Friday, 20th August 2021, 10:11 am
Updated Friday, 20th August 2021, 11:53 am

Inside of Chapos El Campeón Mexican Restaurant in Wigan. Photos: Kelvin Stuttard

1.

Gaz Wilkinson inside his new Mexican restaurant Chapos El Campeón.

Photo Sales

2.

.

Photo Sales

3.

.

Photo Sales

4.

Cameron Williamson inside of Chapos El Campeón Mexican Restaurant in Wigan, the restaurant his named after him.

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3