IN PICTURES: New restaurant Chapos El Campeon

LifestyleInside of Chapos El Campeón Mexican Restaurant, Garswood Street, Ashton-in-Makerfield. IN PICTURES: New restaurant Chapos El CampeonWe take a look around the new Mexican restaurant, Chapos El Campeon, Garswood Street, Ashton-in-Makerfield.By Michelle AdamsonFriday, 20th August 2021, 10:11 amUpdated Friday, 20th August 2021, 11:53 am Inside of Chapos El Campeón Mexican Restaurant in Wigan. Photos: Kelvin Stuttard1. Gaz Wilkinson inside his new Mexican restaurant Chapos El Campeón. Photo Sales2. . Photo Sales3. . Photo Sales4. Cameron Williamson inside of Chapos El Campeón Mexican Restaurant in Wigan, the restaurant his named after him. Photo SalesNext Page Page 1 of 3