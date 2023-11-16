News you can trust since 1853
IN PICTURES: Wigan's newest restaurant opens its doors

We take a look inside Wigan’s newest restaurant Nuovo Sorrentos, which opens its doors today.
By Michelle Adamson and Gaynor Clarke
Published 16th Nov 2023, 12:30 GMT

It is located in the former Italian restaurant Sorrento, on Gathurst Road in Orrell, which closed four years ago, much to the dismay of regular diners.

A new team has stepped into the helm and transformed Sorrento into Nuovo Sorrentos – which is Italian and means “new Sorrentos”.

They are Jason Wyatt, who previously ran a delivery business, Sevdin Nursin, a chef for 14 years at La Mama in Standish, and barber Ozkan Ozen, who runs Turkish Hairlines in Standish.

The restaurant is on the ground floor, where a host of popular Italian dishes will be served, including pizza, pasta, chicken and fish, while a traditional roast dinner is also available on Sundays. Many of the meals available will be gluten-free.

Upstairs is a bar offering a wide range of drinks, including beers, wine, cocktails and mocktails.

Italian memorabilia has been used decorates the venue, including items related to football teams, motorsport, film and television.

Offering a friendly welcome are co-owners, from left, Sevdim Ibram, Jason Wyatt and Ozkan Ozen.

1. Nuovo Sorrentos Italian restaurant and bar

Offering a friendly welcome are co-owners, from left, Sevdim Ibram, Jason Wyatt and Ozkan Ozen. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

2. Nuovo Sorrentos

- Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Cooking up a storm in the kitchen, one of the three co-owners, Sevdim Ibram.

3. Nuovo Sorrentos

Cooking up a storm in the kitchen, one of the three co-owners, Sevdim Ibram. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

4. Nuovo Sorrentos

- Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

