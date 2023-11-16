IN PICTURES: Wigan's newest restaurant opens its doors

We take a look inside Wigan’s newest restaurant Nuovo Sorrentos, which opens its doors today.

It is located in the former Italian restaurant Sorrento, on Gathurst Road in Orrell, which closed four years ago, much to the dismay of regular diners.

A new team has stepped into the helm and transformed Sorrento into Nuovo Sorrentos – which is Italian and means “new Sorrentos”.

They are Jason Wyatt, who previously ran a delivery business, Sevdin Nursin, a chef for 14 years at La Mama in Standish, and barber Ozkan Ozen, who runs Turkish Hairlines in Standish.

The restaurant is on the ground floor, where a host of popular Italian dishes will be served, including pizza, pasta, chicken and fish, while a traditional roast dinner is also available on Sundays. Many of the meals available will be gluten-free.

Upstairs is a bar offering a wide range of drinks, including beers, wine, cocktails and mocktails.

Italian memorabilia has been used decorates the venue, including items related to football teams, motorsport, film and television.

Nuovo Sorrentos Italian restaurant and bar Offering a friendly welcome are co-owners, from left, Sevdim Ibram, Jason Wyatt and Ozkan Ozen.

Nuovo Sorrentos Cooking up a storm in the kitchen, one of the three co-owners, Sevdim Ibram.