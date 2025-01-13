McDonald’s has dropped three delicious deals to enjoy for one week only
This week’s three Deal Drop offers include: 20% off all food and drink, more savings with the ‘Spend £15, Save £3,’ offer, one special deal selected just for the customer, which could include a Double Cheeseburger® for just £1.29, and that’s not all, as customers can get free delivery on all orders from £15!
Whether customers want to enjoy 3x crispy, tender Chicken Selects® - perfect for dipping- for just £1.49, or tuck into a burger of their choice with crispy Fries for £1.99, this week’s Deal Drop offers make it easier than ever for customers to get their McDonald’s favourites at an epic price.
Deal Drop has kicked off with a special launch month of deals (available weekly until January 26th), with new offers landing in the rewards and offers section of the app every Monday, which customers can redeem anytime throughout the week.
Customers will be able to earn points when they make the most of the Deal Drop deals by opting into MyMcDonald’s Rewards. The scheme
means every penny spent equals one Rewards point, so this week’s offers will allow customers to rack up points whilst also making huge savings.
There is also an option for customers to donate the cash equivalent of their points to BBC Children in Need, FareShare and Ronald McDonald House Charities to support the company’s commitment to funding and supporting youth work, alongside reducing food poverty and waste in the UK.
All deals are exclusively available on the McDonald’s App and customers can start earning points on all orders by downloading via Google Play or the Apple App Store here, signing up and opting into MyMcDonald’s Rewards.
McDonald’s customers can get familiar with the Deal Drop platform by following the simple steps below:
Every Monday, customers will receive a prompt to reveal their deals via the McDonald’s App and/ or email
The three deals will drop into the Rewards and Offers section in the McDonald’s App, where they can be used by the customer on relevant purchases
From December 30th - January 26th these deals can be redeemed by the customer all week
From January 27th, the deals will be redeemable on a Monday – for one day only
Each deal can only be redeemed once by a customer
Offers can be used for McDelivery and in-store, all via the McDonald’s App
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.