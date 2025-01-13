McDonald’s has dropped three delicious deals to enjoy for one week only.

With January now in full swing, McDonald’s is helping customers feeling the pinch with three new savings thanks to this week’s Deal Drop.

This week’s three Deal Drop offers include: 20% off all food and drink, more savings with the ‘Spend £15, Save £3,’ offer, one special deal selected just for the customer, which could include a Double Cheeseburger® for just £1.29, and that’s not all, as customers can get free delivery on all orders from £15!

Whether customers want to enjoy 3x crispy, tender Chicken Selects® - perfect for dipping- for just £1.49, or tuck into a burger of their choice with crispy Fries for £1.99, this week’s Deal Drop offers make it easier than ever for customers to get their McDonald’s favourites at an epic price.

Deal Drop has kicked off with a special launch month of deals (available weekly until January 26th), with new offers landing in the rewards and offers section of the app every Monday, which customers can redeem anytime throughout the week.

Customers will be able to earn points when they make the most of the Deal Drop deals by opting into MyMcDonald’s Rewards. The scheme

means every penny spent equals one Rewards point, so this week’s offers will allow customers to rack up points whilst also making huge savings.

There is also an option for customers to donate the cash equivalent of their points to BBC Children in Need, FareShare and Ronald McDonald House Charities to support the company’s commitment to funding and supporting youth work, alongside reducing food poverty and waste in the UK.

All deals are exclusively available on the McDonald’s App and customers can start earning points on all orders by downloading via Google Play or the Apple App Store here, signing up and opting into MyMcDonald’s Rewards.

McDonald’s customers can get familiar with the Deal Drop platform by following the simple steps below:

Every Monday, customers will receive a prompt to reveal their deals via the McDonald’s App and/ or email

The three deals will drop into the Rewards and Offers section in the McDonald’s App, where they can be used by the customer on relevant purchases

From December 30th - January 26th these deals can be redeemed by the customer all week

From January 27th, the deals will be redeemable on a Monday – for one day only

Each deal can only be redeemed once by a customer

Offers can be used for McDelivery and in-store, all via the McDonald’s App