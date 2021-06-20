McDonald's to hire 20,000 staff and open 50 new restaurants across UK and Ireland

McDonald's has announced plans for 50 new restaurants

The fast food chain will look to employ additional staff and set up new franchises in locations across the country over the next 12 months.

It comes in anticipation of increased crew capacity as part of changing Government coronavirus guidelines.

The firm said the additions are not to replace the jobs lost throughout the pandemic, and are instead to prepare for the additional restaurants.

Paul Pomroy, CEO, of McDonald's UK & Ireland said: "It's fantastic to be able to offer an additional 20,000 people an opportunity to work with us.

"There is no doubt the pandemic has had a huge impact on many people's employment opportunities and threatened the future of high streets up and down the country.

"Our 1,400 restaurants are run by 200 local franchisees which means we have a personal stake in every one of our communities.

"It's a big responsibility, and the moves we've announced today reflect our commitment to continue to innovate and invest in the local communities and economies we serve."