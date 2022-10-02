News you can trust since 1853
Oktoberfest at the Winter Gardens, Blackpool - here are 18 pictures of the brilliant Bavarian-style event

Blackpool’s Winter Gardens played host to its first-ever Oktoberfest on Saturday – and it’s fair to say, judging by our pictures, a great time was had by all!

By Jon Peake
Sunday, 2nd October 2022, 11:31 am

Oktoberfest is one of Europe’s largest indoor Bavarian-style festivals. The mega-popular event, attended by hundreds of happy stein swiggers at the Winter Gardens, included a showcase some of the best and authentic oompah bands from around the world, a large selection of traditional German foods plus two-pint steins and bench seating.

1. Oktoberfest at the Winter Gardens

Enjoying the atmosphere at Oktoberfest at the Winter Gardens on Saturday

Photo: Neil Cross

2. Oktoberfest at the Winter Gardens

Enjoying the atmosphere at Oktoberfest at the Winter Gardens on Saturday

Photo: Neil Cross

3. Oktoberfest at the Winter Gardens

Enjoying the atmosphere at Oktoberfest at the Winter Gardens on Saturday

Photo: Neil Cross

4. Oktoberfest at the Winter Gardens

Enjoying the atmosphere at Oktoberfest at the Winter Gardens on Saturday

Photo: Neil Cross

