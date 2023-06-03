News you can trust since 1853
Outdoor dining near me: seven great places in and around Wigan to eat outdoors according to Google reviews

With warm days and lighter nights in full flow, there can be nothing better than having a nice meal and cold drink outside.
By Matt Pennington
Published 3rd Jun 2023, 12:30 BST

There are plenty of eateries that offer outdoor spaces, such as terraces and beer gardens, to enjoy with family or friends and we’ve checked out Google reviews to find some of the best.

In no particular order they are...

Located on School Lane, Albert's offers outdoor seating and has a rating of 4.3 stars on google.

1. Albert's - Standish

Located on School Lane, Albert's offers outdoor seating and has a rating of 4.3 stars on google. Photo: submit

Carmen in Atherton has a rating of 4.4 stars on google reviews.

2. Carmen - Atherton

Carmen in Atherton has a rating of 4.4 stars on google reviews. Photo: submit

With 294 reviews in total,Posthouse in Orrell has a rating of 4.5 stars.

3. wwig-31-05-23-Posthouse-NWUpload.jpg

With 294 reviews in total,Posthouse in Orrell has a rating of 4.5 stars. Photo: Posthouse - Orrell

Found in the town centre, Gallimore's has a rating of 4.4 stars based on customers reviews.

4. Gallimore's - Wigan

Found in the town centre, Gallimore's has a rating of 4.4 stars based on customers reviews. Photo: submit

