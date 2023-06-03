Outdoor dining near me: seven great places in and around Wigan to eat outdoors according to Google reviews
With warm days and lighter nights in full flow, there can be nothing better than having a nice meal and cold drink outside.
By Matt Pennington
Published 3rd Jun 2023, 12:30 BST
There are plenty of eateries that offer outdoor spaces, such as terraces and beer gardens, to enjoy with family or friends and we’ve checked out Google reviews to find some of the best.
In no particular order they are...
