News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago Local Election 2023: When results will be announced
1 hour ago Bobby Davro’s fiancée dies days after heartbreaking cancer news
2 hours ago Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2023 inductees revealed
2 hours ago Lionel Richie makes huge gaffe  while meeting Queen Camilla
4 hours ago Madeleine McCann’s younger sister speaks publicly for first time
4 hours ago New law will ban cold calls in bid to fight financial fraudsters

RETRO: Remember Chicago Rock Cafe?

King Street has been home to many nightclubs over the years, here we remember some of the events at The Chicago Rock Cafe on King Street, Wigan, which opened 1999.

By Michelle Adamson
Published 4th May 2023, 11:16 BST
Updated 4th May 2023, 11:17 BST

Chicago Rock Cafe – Wigan

New Year revellers at Chicago Rock Cafe in Wigan join in the celebrations of the Millennium on the dance floor.

1. 2000

New Year revellers at Chicago Rock Cafe in Wigan join in the celebrations of the Millennium on the dance floor. Photo: PAUL SIMPSON

Photo Sales
2006 - Wiganers hold a replica World Cup at Chicago Rock

2. 2006

2006 - Wiganers hold a replica World Cup at Chicago Rock Photo: submitted

Photo Sales
Chicago Rock Cafe general manager John Dunne, along with hostesses Carol Hendley, left, Jannine Beams and Vicky Gaskell celebrate the opening of the new bar in King Street.

3. 1999

Chicago Rock Cafe general manager John Dunne, along with hostesses Carol Hendley, left, Jannine Beams and Vicky Gaskell celebrate the opening of the new bar in King Street. Photo: NICK FAIRHURST

Photo Sales
A charity fashion show at Chicago Rock, King Street Wigan. Celebrities attended the night which featured a fashion showcase by students at Liverpool University and a charity auction.

4. 2010

A charity fashion show at Chicago Rock, King Street Wigan. Celebrities attended the night which featured a fashion showcase by students at Liverpool University and a charity auction. Photo: Paul Greenwood

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5
Related topics:WiganKing Street