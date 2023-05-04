RETRO: Remember Chicago Rock Cafe?

King Street has been home to many nightclubs over the years, here we remember some of the events at The Chicago Rock Cafe on King Street, Wigan, which opened 1999.
Chicago Rock Cafe – Wigan
1. 2000
New Year revellers at Chicago Rock Cafe in Wigan join in the celebrations of the Millennium on the dance floor. Photo: PAUL SIMPSON
2. 2006
2006 - Wiganers hold a replica World Cup at Chicago Rock Photo: submitted
3. 1999
Chicago Rock Cafe general manager John Dunne, along with hostesses Carol Hendley, left, Jannine Beams and Vicky Gaskell celebrate the opening of the new bar in King Street. Photo: NICK FAIRHURST
4. 2010
A charity fashion show at Chicago Rock, King Street Wigan. Celebrities attended the night which featured a fashion showcase by students at Liverpool University and a charity auction. Photo: Paul Greenwood