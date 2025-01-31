Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A popular Wigan restaurant has announced it will close in just over two weeks due to a “difficult economic climate”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eight Restaurant, on Bretherton Row in Wigan town centre, will shut for good just after Valentine’s Day.

A post on its Facebook page said: “Sadly, we will be closing our doors for the final time on the evening of Sunday, February 16. It hasn't been an easy decision to make, but it is unfortunately the right one to make.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eight Restaurant will close on February 16

“The current economic climate has just been too difficult for us to navigate and has unfortunately forced us to activate the break clause in our lease agreement.

“It would be an honour to serve you all one last time at Eight, but if we don't get to see you before we close, myself and Louise would like to thank you all and our wonderful team of young staff for helping us get as far as we did.

"It really meant the world to us.”