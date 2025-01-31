Shock as popular Wigan town centre restaurant set to close its doors
Eight Restaurant, on Bretherton Row in Wigan town centre, will shut for good just after Valentine’s Day.
A post on its Facebook page said: “Sadly, we will be closing our doors for the final time on the evening of Sunday, February 16. It hasn't been an easy decision to make, but it is unfortunately the right one to make.
“The current economic climate has just been too difficult for us to navigate and has unfortunately forced us to activate the break clause in our lease agreement.
“It would be an honour to serve you all one last time at Eight, but if we don't get to see you before we close, myself and Louise would like to thank you all and our wonderful team of young staff for helping us get as far as we did.
"It really meant the world to us.”
