Shock as popular Wigan town centre restaurant set to close its doors

By Sian Jones
Published 31st Jan 2025, 15:45 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A popular Wigan restaurant has announced it will close in just over two weeks due to a “difficult economic climate”.

Eight Restaurant, on Bretherton Row in Wigan town centre, will shut for good just after Valentine’s Day.

A post on its Facebook page said: “Sadly, we will be closing our doors for the final time on the evening of Sunday, February 16. It hasn't been an easy decision to make, but it is unfortunately the right one to make.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
Man dies in Wigan caravan blaze
Eight Restaurant will close on February 16Eight Restaurant will close on February 16
Eight Restaurant will close on February 16

“The current economic climate has just been too difficult for us to navigate and has unfortunately forced us to activate the break clause in our lease agreement.

“It would be an honour to serve you all one last time at Eight, but if we don't get to see you before we close, myself and Louise would like to thank you all and our wonderful team of young staff for helping us get as far as we did.

"It really meant the world to us.”

Related topics:WiganRestaurantFacebook

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice