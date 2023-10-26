Spooktacular savings: Morrisons launches Halloween range with prices starting from 99p

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

With prices starting at just 99p, there’s something for every shopper to enjoy, from savoury snacks to sweet nibbles.

Highlights include:

Heaven and Hell Sausages (Pack of 6 - £3.25 each, or 2 for £5.00)

Nightmare on Market Street Cheddar with smoky chipotle chilli.

Choose from heavenly Bonfire Toffee Apple or hot Hellfire Sausages to create a delectable Halloween party spread

Spicy Fright Meat Feast Pizza (£3.50 each, or 2 for £5.00)

Topped with fiery chilies, pepperoni and chicken, it will be scary how quickly it’s gobbled up!

Nightmare on Market Street Cheese (£1.35 per 100g)

Customers can head to the deli counter for a delicious fright with this Ilchester British Cheddar Cheese laced with smoky chipotle chilli

Design Your Own Pumpkin Biscuits (Pack of 4 - £1.99)

Get creative with these baked-to-perfection pumpkin cookies ready for decorating with black icing and sugar strands

Ghost Crumpets (Pack of 6 - £1.25)

Add a ghoulishly good touch to breakfast with these ghost-shaped crumpets, which go down a treat when topped with a range of spreads and toppings

Pumpkin Flooded Cupcakes - (Pack of 2 - £1.45)

Spooky and cute, these bright pumpkin cupcakes are the icing on top of the (cup)cake when it comes to Halloween parties