The social media star, whose real name is Ben Newman will be serving potatoes at Spudlad’s, whose real name is Dan Ashcroft’s, Spud Stop 410 in Ashton.
With over 4.2 million followers and more than 100 million likes on TikTok, Spudman has built a massive online following for his videos showcasing loaded jacket potatoes, served from his van in Tamworth.
People were reporting that the queue was around two hours long!
Spudman visits Wigan
Spud Lad, Dan Ashcroft ,left, with TikTok sensation Spudman Ben Newman, right
Spudman visits Wigan
Long queues for special spuds
Spudman visits Wigan
Dan Ashcroft, AKA The Spud Lad with pupils from Nicol Mere Primay School after enjoying jacket potatoes
Spudman visits Wigan
Happy customers with their spuds!
