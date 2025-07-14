Spudman visits Wigan: gallery

By Sian Jones
Published 14th Jul 2025, 15:45 BST
Viral TikTok sensation Spudman paid a visit to a jacket potato van in Wigan.

The social media star, whose real name is Ben Newman will be serving potatoes at Spudlad’s, whose real name is Dan Ashcroft’s, Spud Stop 410 in Ashton.

With over 4.2 million followers and more than 100 million likes on TikTok, Spudman has built a massive online following for his videos showcasing loaded jacket potatoes, served from his van in Tamworth.

People were reporting that the queue was around two hours long!

Spud Lad, Dan Ashcroft ,left, with TikTok sensation Spudman Ben Newman, right

1. Spudman visits Wigan

Spud Lad, Dan Ashcroft ,left, with TikTok sensation Spudman Ben Newman, right Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales
Long queues for special spuds

2. Spudman visits Wigan

Long queues for special spuds Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales
Dan Ashcroft, AKA The Spud Lad with pupils from Nicol Mere Primay School after enjoying jacket potatoes

3. Spudman visits Wigan

Dan Ashcroft, AKA The Spud Lad with pupils from Nicol Mere Primay School after enjoying jacket potatoes Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales
Happy customers with their spuds!

4. Spudman visits Wigan

Happy customers with their spuds! Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:WiganAshton
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice