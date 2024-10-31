We can’t wait to try this sweet treat 🍭

Starbucks is bringing back festive favourites drinks including the Gingerbread Latte

A brand-new polar bear themed cake pop has been launched

Starbucks Rewards members will receive early exclusive access to the Christmas menu

Starbucks has unveiled the festive favourites that will be returning to its Christmas menu for 2024.

The popular coffee house is relaunching its Holiday menu from Thursday October 31 across all of its Starbucks UK stores, which will feature some of its most iconic festive beverages.

Returning fan-favourites include the Toffee Nut Latte, the Gingerbread Latte, the Caramel Waffle Latte and the Eggnog Latte.

Starbucks launch 'adorable' festive cake pop alongside fan-favourite drinks for its Christmas 2024 menu

The Toffee Nut Latte is espresso combined with toffee nut flavoured syrup, steamed milk, whipped cream and toffee nut flavour sprinkles.

The Gingerbread Latte is espresso combined with gingerbread flavour syrup, steamed milk, gingerbread infused whipped cream and a cinnamon topping.

The Caramel Waffle Latte is espresso combined with caramel waffle flavour syrup, steamed milk, whipped cream and spiced caramel waffle crunch topping.

All of the above are available as hot, iced or as a Frappuccino® blended beverage.

Finally, the Eggnog Latte incorporates the classic Christmas flavour of eggnog topped with ground nutmeg, and is available as hot or iced.

But it isn’t just festive drinks to look forward to, as Starbucks has announced a brand-new addition to its Christmas menu, the Polar Bear Cake Pop.

The Polar Bear Cake Pop consists of a vanilla flavour sponge, digestive biscuit crumb, chocolate, icing and frosting which makes up an adorable face of a polar bear.

Starbucks’ Christmas menu will be available from Monday November 7, but Starbucks Rewards members will receive exclusive early access on Thursday October 31.