Wigan and its surrounding areas are full of eateries offering mouth-watering Sunday dinners.
Each of these establishments has received a rating of four or more out of five on Google.
These are 11 of the highest-rated places to get a roast.
1. WWIG-28-03-24-roasts-NWupload.jpg
These are the highest-rated eateries for a Sunday roast Photo: NW
2. The Buck's Head - Warrington Road, Abram
Rated 4.4 out of 5 from 601 reviews Photo: Google
3. The Park - Wigan Road,
Rated 4.2 out of 5 from 678 reviews Photo: submit
4. Primrose Farm - Queen Pit Road, Wigan
Rated 4.2 out of 5 from 2,639 reviews Photo: Google
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.