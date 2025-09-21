Wigan and its surrounding areas are full of eateries offering mouth-watering Sunday dinners.
Each of these establishments has received a rating of four or more out of five on Google.
These are 14 of the highest-rated places to get a roast.
1. Red Door Bistro- College Avenue, Wigan
Rated 4.7 out of 5 from 263 reviews Photo: Google
2. The Buck's Head - Warrington Road, Abram
Rated 4.4 out of 5 from 642 reviews Photo: Google
3. The Fat Olive- Upper Dicconson Street, Wigan
Rated 4.5 out of 5 from 899 reviews Photo: Gary Brunskill
4. Primrose Farm - Queen Pit Road, Wigan
Rated 4.4 out of 5 from 4366 reviews Photo: Google