Sunday roasts in and around Wigan: the highest rated eateries according to Google reviews

By Sian Jones
Published 21st Sep 2025, 12:30 BST
There’s nothing quite like jumping in the car and heading out for a slap-up feed when the weather is cold and grey.

Wigan and its surrounding areas are full of eateries offering mouth-watering Sunday dinners.

Each of these establishments has received a rating of four or more out of five on Google.

These are 14 of the highest-rated places to get a roast.

Rated 4.7 out of 5 from 263 reviews

1. Red Door Bistro- College Avenue, Wigan

Rated 4.7 out of 5 from 263 reviews Photo: Google

Rated 4.4 out of 5 from 642 reviews

2. The Buck's Head - Warrington Road, Abram

Rated 4.4 out of 5 from 642 reviews Photo: Google

Rated 4.5 out of 5 from 899 reviews

3. The Fat Olive- Upper Dicconson Street, Wigan

Rated 4.5 out of 5 from 899 reviews Photo: Gary Brunskill

Rated 4.4 out of 5 from 4366 reviews

4. Primrose Farm - Queen Pit Road, Wigan

Rated 4.4 out of 5 from 4366 reviews Photo: Google

