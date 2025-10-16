Take a look at the latest Wigan hygiene ratings which include one takeaway that has earned a shocking zero
Lowton Tandoori Takeaway in Lowton was awarded a rating of zero, meaning urgent improvement is necessary.
Officials from the Food Standards Agency often conduct impromptu visits to a number of food-serving premises across the borough — the most recent assessments coming from August.
These ratings are not about food quality. Instead, the scheme aims to help the public choose where to eat out or shop for food by giving people clear information about a businesses’ hygiene standards.
Out of 98 inspections that month, 36 received five stars signifying a “very good” rating. Twenty five venues earned a four, while a further 22 businesses earned three stars.
Half a dozen eateries landed a two, and eight establishments have earned one star.
One earned a zero
Consumers are becoming increasingly aware of the importance of safe food handling, and the ratings offer transparency for anyone wanting peace of mind when dining out or ordering food.
These inspections ensure that food-serving venues adhere to strict hygiene protocols that protect public health.
A higher rating reflects not only good food safety practices but also that the eatery is a well-maintained environment where cleanliness and proper facility management are evident.
The Food Standards Agency encourages establishments to improve their hygiene performance, helping customers make informed and safe dining choices across the borough.
Businesses are scored from zero to five on a variety of different components such as how food is handled from preparation and cooking to reheating and storage.
Inspectors also assess cleanliness, the layout and structure of the building, lighting, ventilation, and how well the premises are managed overall.
This review ensures that all aspects of food safety are regularly addressed and maintained.
All ratings were correct on the Food Standards Agency website as of August 2025.
FIVE:
Bombay- Broad O’Th’ Lane, Shevington
Caprinos Pizza- Elliott Street, Tyldesley
Cellar Five- Elliott Street, Tyldesley
Daisy Bakes by Laura Langan- Private address
England & Sons- Upholland Road, Billinge
Greater Manchester Fire & Rescue Serv, Leigh Technical Services Centre- St Helens Road, Leigh
Holland and Barrett- Grand Arcade, Wigan
Kore- Market Street, Hindley
Maeve’s Bakehouse- Private address
Miller and Carter Steakhouse (Mitchells & Butlers)- Newton Road, Lowton
Montrose Hall- Sherwood Crescent, Wigan
Morrisons Daily- Newton Road, Lowton
Mort Arms- Elliott Street, Tyldesley
Natures Best- Bryn Street, Ashton
OCS Food Co @ Kraft Heinz- Martland Park, Wigan
Partou The Village Day Nursery & Pre-School- Crooke Road, Standish Lower Ground
Pepper Lane Chippy- Pepper Lane, Standish
Peters Fish & Chips Chinese Takeaway- Poolstock Lane, Worsley Mesnes
Pickup a Pizza- Private address
Players Lounge- Bolton Road, Atherton
Plough & Harrow- Broad O' Th' Lane, Shevington
Red Lion- Newton Road, Lowton
Rocco’s Desserts- Ormskirk Road,Wigan
Rontec Lanehead ESSO- East Lancashire Road, Lowton
Stacey’s Bakes- Private address
The Coffee House- Standishgate, Wigan
The Hoot- High Street, Standish
The Lotus- Bolton Road, Atherton
The Oaks Residential Home- Oak Avenue, Hindley
The Pantry- Water Street, Atherton
The Warehouse Gym - Hindley Limited- Platt Lane, Hindley
Top Chapel Day Nursery- Elliott Street, Tyldesley
Val’s Cafe- Lakeland Avenue, Ashton
Wok Chinese Takeaway- Elliott Street, Tyldesley
Wok’s Cooking- Market Street, Standish
YummCake With Fantasy- Rothay Street, Leigh
FOUR:
6Rs Annies- St Helens Road, Leigh
Asylum Standish- Market Street, Standish
Atherton Mini Market- Bolton Road, Atherton
Balcarres Arms- Copperas Lane, Haigh
Bluebell Cafe- Market Street, Atherton
Cafe on the Corner- Gidlow Lane, Wigan
Codivo Ltd- Ormskirk Road, Wigan
Farz’s- High Street, Golborne
Frankie's Chicken and Pizza Bar- Elliott Street, Tyldesley
Gifts from Vikki- Private address
Golborne Mini Mart- High Street, Golborne
Greenhalghs Craft Bakery- Platt Street, Platt Bridge
Jay B’s Kitchen- Private address
Langtree Hall Childrens Nursery- Langtree Lane, Standish
Mather’s Sandwich Bar- Bolton Road, Ashton
Matthew Baron & Sons Limited- New Market Street, Wigan
McDonalds Restaurants Ltd- Tyldesley Road, Atherton
Orrell Red Triangle Cricket Club- Winstanley Road, Billinge
Orrell St James ARLFC- Bankes Avenue, Orrell
Pizza Colosseum- Market Street, Atherton
The Coffee House- Ellesmere Street, Leigh
Whelley Mini Mart- Whelley, Wigan
Wigan and Leigh Hospice- Kildare Street, Hindley
Wigan Rugby League Club- Loire Drive, Robin Park, Wigan
You You's Fish & Chips Chinese Takeaway- Oaklands Road, Lowton
THREE:
Amans- Church Lane, Lowton
Aroma- High Street, Golborne
Astley Fish and Chips- Manchester Road, Astley
Blossom Brew Coffee- Standishgate, Wigan
Bulls Head- Manchester Road, Astley
Gulshan- Manchester Road, Ince
Hungry Harvest- Wigan Lane, Wigan
International Mini Market- Darlington Street, Leigh
JD Seasonings Limited- Caxton Close- Wheatlea Industrial Estate, Wigan
Kaz’s Kitchen- Market Street, Standish
Lawless Wigan Ltd- Wigan Lane, Wigan
Market Snack Bar- Stanley Street, Tyldesley
Mediterranean Fish Bar- Market Street, Atherton
Old Pear Tree Inn- Frog Lane, Wigan
Olympic Fish and Chips- Mosley Common Road, Tyldesley
Pasco Foods- Makerfield Way, Ince
Premier First Stop- Ormskirk Road, Wigan
Ruby’s House- Gidlow Lane, Wigan
The Archer- Manchester Road, Astley
Tommy’s- Private address
Wen’s Fish and Chips- Wallgate, Wigan
Wing Wang- Earl Street, Wigan
TWO:
Aditi Restaurant- Market Street, Atherton
Bar Three- Market Street, Hindley
Cafe Elliott- Elliott Street, Tyldesley
Good Fortune- Church Lane, Lowton
Hugos Hideout- Bolton Road, Atherton
PATH OF LIFE LTD- Mesnes Street, Wigan
ONE:
Forbes on the Lane- Wigan Lane, Wigan
Papa Kings- Ormskirk Road, Wigan
Paradiso Chicken and Pizzeria- Wallgate, Wigan
Pizza Top- Elliott Street, Tyldesley
The Cabinet and Boardroom- Church Street, Atherton
The Eagle- Heath Road, Ashton
The Godfather Kebab House Ltd- Wigan Lane, Wigan
Yo! To Go- Tesco Superstore, Cross Street, Hindley
ZERO:
Lowton Tandoori Takeaway- Newton Road, Lowton