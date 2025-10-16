An eatery in the Wigan borough have been hit with the lowest possible food hygiene score

Lowton Tandoori Takeaway in Lowton was awarded a rating of zero, meaning urgent improvement is necessary.

Officials from the Food Standards Agency often conduct impromptu visits to a number of food-serving premises across the borough — the most recent assessments coming from August.

These ratings are not about food quality. Instead, the scheme aims to help the public choose where to eat out or shop for food by giving people clear information about a businesses’ hygiene standards.

Out of 98 inspections that month, 36 received five stars signifying a “very good” rating. Twenty five venues earned a four, while a further 22 businesses earned three stars.

Half a dozen eateries landed a two, and eight establishments have earned one star.

Consumers are becoming increasingly aware of the importance of safe food handling, and the ratings offer transparency for anyone wanting peace of mind when dining out or ordering food.

These inspections ensure that food-serving venues adhere to strict hygiene protocols that protect public health.

A higher rating reflects not only good food safety practices but also that the eatery is a well-maintained environment where cleanliness and proper facility management are evident.

The Food Standards Agency encourages establishments to improve their hygiene performance, helping customers make informed and safe dining choices across the borough.

Businesses are scored from zero to five on a variety of different components such as how food is handled from preparation and cooking to reheating and storage.

Inspectors also assess cleanliness, the layout and structure of the building, lighting, ventilation, and how well the premises are managed overall.

This review ensures that all aspects of food safety are regularly addressed and maintained.

All ratings were correct on the Food Standards Agency website as of August 2025.

FIVE:

Bombay- Broad O’Th’ Lane, Shevington

Caprinos Pizza- Elliott Street, Tyldesley

Cellar Five- Elliott Street, Tyldesley

Daisy Bakes by Laura Langan- Private address

England & Sons- Upholland Road, Billinge

Greater Manchester Fire & Rescue Serv, Leigh Technical Services Centre- St Helens Road, Leigh

Holland and Barrett- Grand Arcade, Wigan

Kore- Market Street, Hindley

Maeve’s Bakehouse- Private address

Miller and Carter Steakhouse (Mitchells & Butlers)- Newton Road, Lowton

Montrose Hall- Sherwood Crescent, Wigan

Morrisons Daily- Newton Road, Lowton

Mort Arms- Elliott Street, Tyldesley

Natures Best- Bryn Street, Ashton

OCS Food Co @ Kraft Heinz- Martland Park, Wigan

Partou The Village Day Nursery & Pre-School- Crooke Road, Standish Lower Ground

Pepper Lane Chippy- Pepper Lane, Standish

Peters Fish & Chips Chinese Takeaway- Poolstock Lane, Worsley Mesnes

Pickup a Pizza- Private address

Players Lounge- Bolton Road, Atherton

Plough & Harrow- Broad O' Th' Lane, Shevington

Red Lion- Newton Road, Lowton

Rocco’s Desserts- Ormskirk Road,Wigan

Rontec Lanehead ESSO- East Lancashire Road, Lowton

Stacey’s Bakes- Private address

The Coffee House- Standishgate, Wigan

The Hoot- High Street, Standish

The Lotus- Bolton Road, Atherton

The Oaks Residential Home- Oak Avenue, Hindley

The Pantry- Water Street, Atherton

The Warehouse Gym - Hindley Limited- Platt Lane, Hindley

Top Chapel Day Nursery- Elliott Street, Tyldesley

Val’s Cafe- Lakeland Avenue, Ashton

Wok Chinese Takeaway- Elliott Street, Tyldesley

Wok’s Cooking- Market Street, Standish

YummCake With Fantasy- Rothay Street, Leigh

FOUR:

6Rs Annies- St Helens Road, Leigh

Asylum Standish- Market Street, Standish

Atherton Mini Market- Bolton Road, Atherton

Balcarres Arms- Copperas Lane, Haigh

Bluebell Cafe- Market Street, Atherton

Cafe on the Corner- Gidlow Lane, Wigan

Codivo Ltd- Ormskirk Road, Wigan

Farz’s- High Street, Golborne

Frankie's Chicken and Pizza Bar- Elliott Street, Tyldesley

Gifts from Vikki- Private address

Golborne Mini Mart- High Street, Golborne

Greenhalghs Craft Bakery- Platt Street, Platt Bridge

Jay B’s Kitchen- Private address

Langtree Hall Childrens Nursery- Langtree Lane, Standish

Mather’s Sandwich Bar- Bolton Road, Ashton

Matthew Baron & Sons Limited- New Market Street, Wigan

McDonalds Restaurants Ltd- Tyldesley Road, Atherton

Orrell Red Triangle Cricket Club- Winstanley Road, Billinge

Orrell St James ARLFC- Bankes Avenue, Orrell

Pizza Colosseum- Market Street, Atherton

The Coffee House- Ellesmere Street, Leigh

Whelley Mini Mart- Whelley, Wigan

Wigan and Leigh Hospice- Kildare Street, Hindley

Wigan Rugby League Club- Loire Drive, Robin Park, Wigan

You You's Fish & Chips Chinese Takeaway- Oaklands Road, Lowton

THREE:

Amans- Church Lane, Lowton

Aroma- High Street, Golborne

Astley Fish and Chips- Manchester Road, Astley

Blossom Brew Coffee- Standishgate, Wigan

Bulls Head- Manchester Road, Astley

Gulshan- Manchester Road, Ince

Hungry Harvest- Wigan Lane, Wigan

International Mini Market- Darlington Street, Leigh

JD Seasonings Limited- Caxton Close- Wheatlea Industrial Estate, Wigan

Kaz’s Kitchen- Market Street, Standish

Lawless Wigan Ltd- Wigan Lane, Wigan

Market Snack Bar- Stanley Street, Tyldesley

Mediterranean Fish Bar- Market Street, Atherton

Old Pear Tree Inn- Frog Lane, Wigan

Olympic Fish and Chips- Mosley Common Road, Tyldesley

Pasco Foods- Makerfield Way, Ince

Premier First Stop- Ormskirk Road, Wigan

Ruby’s House- Gidlow Lane, Wigan

The Archer- Manchester Road, Astley

Tommy’s- Private address

Wen’s Fish and Chips- Wallgate, Wigan

Wing Wang- Earl Street, Wigan

TWO:

Aditi Restaurant- Market Street, Atherton

Bar Three- Market Street, Hindley

Cafe Elliott- Elliott Street, Tyldesley

Good Fortune- Church Lane, Lowton

Hugos Hideout- Bolton Road, Atherton

PATH OF LIFE LTD- Mesnes Street, Wigan

ONE:

Forbes on the Lane- Wigan Lane, Wigan

Papa Kings- Ormskirk Road, Wigan

Paradiso Chicken and Pizzeria- Wallgate, Wigan

Pizza Top- Elliott Street, Tyldesley

The Cabinet and Boardroom- Church Street, Atherton

The Eagle- Heath Road, Ashton

The Godfather Kebab House Ltd- Wigan Lane, Wigan

Yo! To Go- Tesco Superstore, Cross Street, Hindley

ZERO:

Lowton Tandoori Takeaway- Newton Road, Lowton