The 10 best restaurants in Wigan according to Tripadvisor

While Wigan is world-renowned for its pies, the borough is also home to some fantastic eateries.

By Sian Jones
Saturday, 9th April 2022, 12:30 pm

There is a whole host of food establishments Wiganers can access: perfect for both a family outing and date night.

These are the top 10 restaurants in Wigan, according to their ratings on Tripadvisor.

1. Black Pepper

Black Pepper serves modern British food, using classic flavours with a twist. Located at 33-35 Library Street in Wigan, expect outstanding dishes and excellent service.

Photo: submit

2. Bindi of Aspull

Bindi of Aspull is an Indian restaurant and takeaway located on Wigan Road, Aspull. Enjoy unique dishes and reasonable prices

Photo: submit

3. Revolution Bar

Located on King Street in the town centre, this venue is home to excellent food and a wide-range of cocktails, perfect for a lunch-time treat or as the beginning of a night out.

Photo: submit

4. La Sentidos Loca

La Sentidos Loca is a Tex-Mex restaurant on Market Street, Wigan. A compact establishment, with a home-made food and a wide range of cocktails made from the freshest ingredients.

Photo: MA

