There is a whole host of food establishments Wiganers can access: perfect for both a family outing and date night.
These are the top 10 restaurants in Wigan, according to their ratings on Tripadvisor.
1. Black Pepper
Black Pepper serves modern British food, using classic flavours with a twist. Located at 33-35 Library Street in Wigan, expect outstanding dishes and excellent service.
Photo: submit
2. Bindi of Aspull
Bindi of Aspull is an Indian restaurant and takeaway located on Wigan Road, Aspull. Enjoy unique dishes and reasonable prices
Photo: submit
3. Revolution Bar
Located on King Street in the town centre, this venue is home to excellent food and a wide-range of cocktails, perfect for a lunch-time treat or as the beginning of a night out.
Photo: submit
4. La Sentidos Loca
La Sentidos Loca is a Tex-Mex restaurant on Market Street, Wigan. A compact establishment, with a home-made food and a wide range of cocktails made from the freshest ingredients.
Photo: MA