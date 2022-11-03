The annual guide, released by the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) and on sale today, offers an insight into pubs, bars and clubs. It highlights venues selected by its members "as places to savour good beers from small breweries as well as cask-conditioned lagers and world beers and some pubs are highlighted for serving real ciders too". Here are 19 of the Wigan borough bars that feature in the 50th edition of the guide and what CAMRA said about each of them.
1. The Anvil
The Anvil pub, Dorning Street, Wigan WN11ND.
CAMRA said: "Popular town-centre pub, close to the bus station, with seven handpumps offering various guest beers, two boxed ciders, six draught continental ales and a range of bottled beers. Several TV screens show sports action and the small snug has the wall of fame displaying numerous award certificates."
Photo: MA
2. Crooke Hall Inn
Crooke Hall Inn, Crooke Road, WN6 8LR
CAMRA said: "Large, multi-roomed canalside pub in picturesque Crooke
village, just outside Wigan. Popular with locals and visitors alike, dogs and children are welcome until 9pm. Home-made food features locally sourced ingredients where possible. There is a separate cellar bar, ideal for functions, and a large beer garden. The pub is very much the hub of the village and is a three-times winner of the local CAMRA Community Pub of the Year."
Photo: submit
3. Doc's Alehouse
Doc's Alehouse 85 Mesnes St, Wigan WN1 1QJ.
CAMRA said: "Doc’s AleHouse, formerly Doc’s Symposium, is Wigan’s first micropub. A warm welcome awaits you from the owners, who have been here since 2020. You will find five cask ales, European beers, ciders and bottled beers behind the bar. Situated on the edge of Wigan town centre, a short walk from the bus and train stations, with outdoor seating overlooking Mesnes Park."
Photo: Ian Robinson
4. John Bull Chophouse
John Bull Chophouse, 2 Coopers Row, Market Place, WN1 1PQ.
CAMRA said: "A vibrant and lively pub in a building that is more than 300 years old, previously cottages, stables and a slaughterhouse. A popular town-centre venue, it has been run by the same family for over 40 years. There are six handpumps serving Thwaites beers. This quirky pub is set over two floors, with the toilets upstairs, and has
seating outside. It is reputed to have the best pub jukebox in the north-west."
Photo: MA