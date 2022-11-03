The annual guide, released by the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) and on sale today, offers an insight into pubs, bars and clubs. It highlights venues selected by its members "as places to savour good beers from small breweries as well as cask-conditioned lagers and world beers and some pubs are highlighted for serving real ciders too". Here are 19 of the Wigan borough bars that feature in the 50th edition of the guide and what CAMRA said about each of them.