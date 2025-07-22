The Good Food Guide has announced its annual 100 Best Local Restaurants list for 2025.
The 15th year of the annual list celebrates independently run restaurants that offer affordable and accessible dining across the UK.
The Good Food Guide selected 100 of the best local restaurants in the UK, in the areas of London, South East, South West, Central and East of England, North West, Yorkshire, North East, Scotland and Wales.
1. Lupo, Prestwich
Lupo in Prestwich was the overall winner of the North West category of the Good Food Guide’s 100 Best Local Restaurants. The restaurant presents itself as a ‘weekday cafe’, serving up traditional Italian pastries, coffee and more. | Google-Lupo
2. Cibus, Levenshulme
Cibus in Levenshulme is a pizza restaurant which offers both a dine-in and takeaway service. Alongside pizza, Cibus serves up small plates, Sunday lunch, fish and more. It offers gluten-free options on its menu. | Google-Cibus
3. Stretford Canteen, Manchester
Stretford Canteen in Manchester is a family-run business which combines classic British dishes with French cuisine. The menu includes unique takes on the likes of steak and fish as well as a selection of ‘bar snacks’. | Google-Stretford Canteen
4. Belzan, Liverpool
Belzan in Liverpool is an award-winning restaurant which serves up seasonal small plates. The food can be enjoyed alongside natural wine and cocktails. The restaurant has been praised for its use of British produce. | Google-Belzan
