The best cafes, coffee shops and eateries to get a cup of tea or coffee and cake in Wigan according to Google reviews

There’s nothing like a steaming hot cup of tea or coffee and a slice of cake to boost your mood on a chilly day.
By Sian Jones
Published 26th Feb 2024, 15:45 GMT

Fortunately we are spoilt for choice in Wigan with cafes, coffee shops and various other eateries in the borough offering a variety of hot drinks and mouthwatering snacks.

Here are 12 of the best, rated 4.4 out of five or higher on Google reviews that specifically mention tea, coffee and scrummy cakes.

Rated 4.6 out of 5 from 125 reviews

1. Whistle Stop Cafe- King Street West, Wigan

Rated 4.6 out of 5 from 125 reviews Photo: submit

Rated 4.7 out of 5 from 213 reviews

2. Postcode Coffee House- Riveredge, Southgate, Wigan

Rated 4.7 out of 5 from 213 reviews Photo: MA

Rating: 4.9 out of 5 from 204 reviews

3. Caffe Rosso- Wigan Lane, Wigan

Rating: 4.9 out of 5 from 204 reviews Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Rated 4.5 out of 5 from 208 reviews

4. The Station Cafe- Wallgate, Wigan

Rated 4.5 out of 5 from 208 reviews Photo: MA

