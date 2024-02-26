Fortunately we are spoilt for choice in Wigan with cafes, coffee shops and various other eateries in the borough offering a variety of hot drinks and mouthwatering snacks.
Here are 12 of the best, rated 4.4 out of five or higher on Google reviews that specifically mention tea, coffee and scrummy cakes.
1. Whistle Stop Cafe- King Street West, Wigan
Rated 4.6 out of 5 from 125 reviews Photo: submit
2. Postcode Coffee House- Riveredge, Southgate, Wigan
Rated 4.7 out of 5 from 213 reviews Photo: MA
3. Caffe Rosso- Wigan Lane, Wigan
Rating: 4.9 out of 5 from 204 reviews Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson
4. The Station Cafe- Wallgate, Wigan
Rated 4.5 out of 5 from 208 reviews Photo: MA