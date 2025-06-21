Wigan has plentiful supplies of such eateries, which can make choosing a difficult task.
Each of the following establishments, though, has a rating of four or more out of five on Google.
In no particular order, these are the 11 highest rated Chinese takeaways in Wigan.
1. Mr Wang's- Frog Lane, Wigan
Rating: 4.2 out of 5 from 307 reviews Photo: MA
2. Canton Chef- Gidlow Lane, Wigan
Rating: 4.1 out of 5 from 74 reviews Photo: Google
3. Ruby's House- Beech Hill Avenue
Rating: 4.1 out of 5 from 72 reviews Photo: Google
4. Sunny- Wellfield Road, Beech Hill
Rating: 4.4 out of 5 from 116 reviews Photo: Google