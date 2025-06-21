The best Chinese takeaways in Wigan: these are the 11 highest rated according to Google reviews

By Sian Jones
Published 21st Jun 2025, 12:30 BST
Chinese is one of the most popular cuisines people gravitate towards when they fancy a takeaway.

Wigan has plentiful supplies of such eateries, which can make choosing a difficult task.

Each of the following establishments, though, has a rating of four or more out of five on Google.

In no particular order, these are the 11 highest rated Chinese takeaways in Wigan.

Rating: 4.2 out of 5 from 307 reviews

1. Mr Wang's- Frog Lane, Wigan

Rating: 4.1 out of 5 from 74 reviews

2. Canton Chef- Gidlow Lane, Wigan

Rating: 4.1 out of 5 from 72 reviews

3. Ruby's House- Beech Hill Avenue

Rating: 4.4 out of 5 from 116 reviews

4. Sunny- Wellfield Road, Beech Hill

