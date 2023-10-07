News you can trust since 1853
The best curry houses in Wigan according to Trip Advisor

If you’re looking for a good curry house, then in Wigan you are spoilt for choice.
By Alan Weston
Published 7th Oct 2023, 15:45 BST

As well as offering the traditional sit-down service, many now also run a takeaway service so that you can enjoy their unique cuisine in the comfort of your own home.

Here are the best ones in the Wigan according to reviewers on Trip Advisor. The ratings were all updated this year, so you can be sure that they are an accurate representation of the quality of each establishment. Each venue has a minimum rating of four stars from at least 100 reviews.

Bindi of Aspull

1. Bindi of Aspull. One satisfied reviewer said: 'I can not tell how good this place is. Food is out of this world, but the service is second to none.'

Bindi of Aspull Photo: download

.

2. India Lounge, Vauxhall Road, Wigan. One reviewer said: 'Could not recommend this place highly enough, the staff have the best banter.'

. Photo: download

.

3. The Raj, Springfield Garages, Wigan: 'Overall had a great time here. Food prices were reasonable, food was delicious and generously proportioned and staff were warm and friendly,' said a reviewer..

. Photo: download

.

4. Rivaj Restaurant, Mossy Lea Road, Wrightington: 'This place never disappoints .. in fact it always seems to excel at what they do,' said one satisfied customer.

. Photo: download

