The best places to go for a pie around Wigan

As the weather is getting colder, we’re all craving some hot and satisfying food. In Wigan, you can’t beat a decent pie to fill your belly and keep you warm.

By Holly Pritchard
18 minutes ago
Updated 27th Oct 2022, 7:37am

If you’re looking for the best places around the borough from which to buy a delicious, tasty pie then look no further. Wigan Today has made a list of the seven best places, according to Google ratings, where you can grab one:

Baldys Kiev which won the Chicken & Vegetable/Herb category. Picture by Rob Heyes.

Photo: Rob Heyes

2. Baldy's

If you're looking for something a little more uppercrust, then this is the place for you. Co-owner's Alex and Chris at their Baldy's Pie shop. Unit 6 Clayton St, Wigan WN3 4DA. Rated 4.9 stars on Google.

Photo: submit

3. Muffin Man

Every Wiganer knows they can rely on a good hot pie for a reasonable price. In second place is Muffin Man. 103 Park Rd, Wigan WN6 7AE. Rated 4.7 stars on Google.

Photo: Google street view

4. Gent's Pie Shop

Too good to give it a name. Good word gets around. In at number three is Gent's Pie Shop. 2 Pepper Ln, Standish, Wigan WN6 0PX. Rated 4.8 stars on Google.

Photo: Google street view

