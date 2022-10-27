The best places to go for a pie around Wigan
As the weather is getting colder, we’re all craving some hot and satisfying food. In Wigan, you can’t beat a decent pie to fill your belly and keep you warm.
By Holly Pritchard
18 minutes ago
Updated
27th Oct 2022, 7:37am
If you’re looking for the best places around the borough from which to buy a delicious, tasty pie then look no further. Wigan Today has made a list of the seven best places, according to Google ratings, where you can grab one:
