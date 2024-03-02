But which are rated the best in each area by their loyal customers?

Well courtesy of Google reviews, we’ve found out and present them to you below.

If there are any areas you think we’ve missed – we’ve not included Leigh, Atherton or Tyldesley – jump on this post on our Facebook page and let us know or even argue your case for a different pub!

In no particular order here are the highest-rated pubs – and the odd bar – in every area of Wigan according to Google reviews ...

Abram Bryn Hall Pub on Bolton Road has a rating of 4.6 out of 5 from 34 Google reviews, making it the highest-rated in Abram

Ashton The Hingemakers Arms on on Heath Road has a rating of 4.5 out of 5 from 217 Google reviews, making it the highest-rated in Ashton

Appley Bridge The Wheatsheaf on Miles Lane has a rating of 4.3 out of 5 from 168 Google reviews, making it the highest-rated in Appley Bridge

Aspull The Victoria on Haigh Road has a rating of 4.7 out of 5 from 98 Google reviews, making it the highest-rated in Aspull