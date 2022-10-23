News you can trust since 1853
The nine best restaurants in Wigan according to Tripadvisor

While Wigan is world-renowned for its pies, the borough is also home to some fantastic restaurants.

By Sian Jones
8 minutes ago

There are a whole host of food establishments Wiganers can visit, perfect for both a family outing and date night.

These are the top nine restaurants in Wigan, according to their ratings on Tripadvisor.

The top 10 places to eat in Wigan according to Tripadvisor

2. Black Pepper

Black Pepper serves modern British food, using classic flavours with a twist. Located at 33-35 Library Street in Wigan, expect outstanding dishes and excellent service.

3. Bindi of Aspull

Bindi of Aspull is an Indian restaurant and takeaway located on Wigan Road, Aspull. Enjoy unique dishes and reasonable prices

4. Miller and Carter

An exceptional restaurant located off the A580 in Lowton. It is renowned for its steaks after been awarded The Masters of Steak from the prestigious Craft Guild of Chefs. Recommended to book in advance if you have a large party

