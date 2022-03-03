It's British Pie week next week

These are 8 of the best bakeries in Wigan according to Google reviews on the eve of British Pie Week (March 7-11)

It's British Pie Week next week (March 7-11) and what better way to celebrate than to pay your favourite bakery a visit.

By Jon Peake
Thursday, 3rd March 2022, 3:09 pm

No one in the world loves pies as much as Wiganers. The British are responsible for the invention of most of the pies that we know and love today. Sweet or savoury - there’s a pie for every occasion.

British Pie Week was founded in 2007 by Jus-Rol, a British pastry-rolling company.

Below are eight of the highest-rated bakeries in Wigan according to Google reviews. All of these eateries have a rating of 4.6 out of 5 or higher.

1. Galloways

Market Street, Wigan. Google reviews rating 5 out of 5. One reviewer said: "The best bakery in town."

Photo: Google

2. Flapjacks

Chapel Green Road, Hindley, Wigan. Google reviews rating 5 out of 5. One reviewer said: "Brill little shop, friendly staff, quality food & reasonable prices. Amazing hidden little gem of Wigan."

Photo: Google

3. Baldy's Pies

Clayton Street, Wigan. Google reviews rating 4.9 out of 5. One reviewer said: "Simply put the best pies ever. Quality. I have had several different pies and they are worth every penny."

Photo: Google

4. Greggs (Asda)

Soho St, Wigan. Google reviews rating 4.8 out of 5. One reviewer said: "Good pasties & sandwiches."

Photo: Google

