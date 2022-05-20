These are the top 10 sandwich shops in Wigan according to Google reviews

The top 10 sandwich shops according to Google reviews

The top 10 sandwich shops in Wigan according to Google reviews

To celebrate British Sandwich Week, we have collected a list of the best sandwich shops in Wigan.

By Sian Jones
Friday, 20th May 2022, 12:30 pm

The annual event, which takes place on May 22-28 this year, celebrates the humble sandwich – a staple in most lunchboxes across the country.

1. Bap

28 Standishgate, Wigan, WN1 1UE. An example of a review: "Best sandwiches in Wigan backed up by a great host and atmosphere."

Photo: MA

2. Tastie Fillings

104 Darlington Street East, Wigan WN1 3AT. An example of a review: "Best place in Wigan for when your hungry, reasonable and great food. Also the staff are the most friendliest and bend over backwards for you."

Photo: submit

3. Mather's Sandwich Bar

157 Bolton Road, Ashton, WN4 8AE. An example of a review: "Absolutely beautiful food at very reasonable price. Staff nice and friendly. All hot food cooked to order. Highly recommended for good food at a good price."

Photo: submit

4. Deli-Licious

421 Gidlow Lane, Wigan WN6 7PN. An example of a review: "Love this place. Great food great prices, lovely friendly owners/staff. Very clean."

Photo: submit

