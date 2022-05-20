The annual event, which takes place on May 22-28 this year, celebrates the humble sandwich – a staple in most lunchboxes across the country.
These are the top 10 sandwich shops in Wigan according to Google reviews
1. Bap
28 Standishgate, Wigan, WN1 1UE. An example of a review: "Best sandwiches in Wigan backed up by a great host and atmosphere."
Photo: MA
2. Tastie Fillings
104 Darlington Street East, Wigan WN1 3AT. An example of a review: "Best place in Wigan for when your hungry, reasonable and great food. Also the staff are the most friendliest and bend over backwards for you."
Photo: submit
3. Mather's Sandwich Bar
157 Bolton Road, Ashton, WN4 8AE. An example of a review: "Absolutely beautiful food at very reasonable price. Staff nice and friendly. All hot food cooked to order. Highly recommended for good food at a good price."
Photo: submit
4. Deli-Licious
421 Gidlow Lane, Wigan WN6 7PN. An example of a review: "Love this place. Great food great prices, lovely friendly owners/staff. Very clean."
Photo: submit