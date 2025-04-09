The top 5 restaurants in Wigan according to TripAdvisor reviews

1.Summat To Ate

This is a delightful steak restaurant with its main draw being the hot rock steak which is served on a cooking stone of volcanic rock heated to 440°C.

This enables the customer too cook their own steak exactly to how they want it.

However if this isn’t to your taste they offer a variety of other dishes including roast chicken, beef wellington, duck breast and more including vegetarian options.

One review said “My partner and I have been several times and always have an amazing evening with fantastic food.”

Whilst another said “All I can say is WOW! The food is fantastic, the service is brilliant, the restaurant & disabled toilets are super clean. Would definitely recommend.”

2.Albert’s Standish

Albert’s is a “family run” business and its first restaurant opened in 2004 and now there are four restaurants open across the country.

Their menu is primarily comprised of modern British dishes with some carefully selected options from across the globe.

The restaurant also offers afternoon tea or two dishes for £14.95.

One review said: “Top notch excellence, couldn't fault food or service.”

Another praised the dining locations service which was “very attentive, friendly and professional.”

3.Juniper restaurant

Juniper’s prides itself on sourcing local ingredients, capitalising on seasonal flavours and providing a welcoming atmosphere for its customers.

It offers a selection of classic and specialty dishes and wants to provide a social space where family and friends can relax why enjoying modern dining.

The menu includes a variety of dishes so that any customer can find something they enjoy such as satay chicken breast, fish and chips, salt and pepper pork belly ribs and more including a vegan menu which contains five vegan mains.

One reviewer wrote: “Totally outstanding...we went for Sunday Lunch and we were blown away.”

Another said: “The menu is varied and interesting without being "fussy" and the quality of ingredients is first rate.”

4.Olive Garden Standish

The Olive Garden website describe itself as being made from “strong family values, good people, good food, great memories.”

This Italian themed restaurant doesn’t disappoint in its offering of the countries cuisine with a menu comprised of staple dishes.

One reviewer described the food as “quite simply outstanding” while another commented “the restaurant is incredibly spacious, which made for a relaxed and enjoyable atmosphere.”

5.The White Lion

This establishment is steeped in history and has built up a reputation as “friendly, family run traditional pub.”

It now has a restaurant section and was refurbished in 2007 providing a warm environment for dining.

The menu offers pub classic’s like steak and ale pie alongside a variety of dishes including chicken fajitas, fish and a good vegetarian and vegan range.

A reviewer wrote: “It was absolutely delicious best Steak & Ale pie I’ve ever had. The portion are decent sizes and the prices are very reasonable. Excellent service, brilliant food selection we will definitely return.”