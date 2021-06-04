These are the 12 best fish and chip shops in Wigan according to Tripadvisor
Wigan is blessed with wonderful chippies - and what better way to celebrate National Fish and Chip Day than taking a look at some of the best.
Friday, 4th June 2021, 11:43 am
Updated
Friday, 4th June 2021, 11:44 am
According to the website Tripadvisor, these are the top 10 chippies rated by customers in Wigan.
