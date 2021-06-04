A delicious looking portion of fish and chips

These are the 12 best fish and chip shops in Wigan according to Tripadvisor

Wigan is blessed with wonderful chippies - and what better way to celebrate National Fish and Chip Day than taking a look at some of the best.

By Jon Peake
Friday, 4th June 2021, 11:43 am
Updated Friday, 4th June 2021, 11:44 am

According to the website Tripadvisor, these are the top 10 chippies rated by customers in Wigan.

1.

The Trawlerman - Woodhouse Drive: Rating 4.8 out of 5

2.

Pepper Lane Chippy - Standish. Rating: 4.6 out of 5

3.

Pemberton Fish Bar - Ormskirk Road. Rating 4.6 out of 5

4.

Marsh Green Fish and Chips - Marsh Green. Rating 4.6 out of 5

