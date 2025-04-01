You can get this exclusive whisky at nearly half price - if you're quick | Amazon

Amazon’s Spring Sale is over, but this rare Talisker whisky is still available for just £60 – down from over £100.

Amazon’s Spring Sale wrapped up at the end of Monday, March 31 – but in a surprise twist, one of the best whisky deals of the week is still live today. We didn’t expect to see this 11-year-old Talisker single malt sticking around, but here it is… still available for just £60.

This isn’t your average dram. It’s one of the Isle of Skye distillery’s cask strength Special Releases, bottled at a fiery 55.1%, and aged in first-fill American oak ex-bourbon and wine casks. It’s bold, complex, and typically expensive.

Look this bottle up on Master of Malt, for example, and it'll cost you £104.99 - but if you can catch the final moments of Amazon's Spring Sale, it'll be yours for just £60.

The only other deal we can find that comes even close to that is at The Whisky Stock, which is selling it for £79.95, with a £4.95 delivery charge. Handy if you miss the spring sale, but still a pricey dram.

The Talisker Special Release has been aged in first-fill American oak ex-bourbon and wine casks, which gives it a depth of flavour, offering fruity complexity and spice.

Talisker's classic salty and smoky notes will still shine through, but the bourbon's fruity hit will be more than evident, especially in the lingering finish.

Article updated on April 1