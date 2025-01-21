Toasting five Wigan watering holes which have won Camra awards
Over the last couple of weeks the local branch of the Campaign for Real Ale (Camra) has been announcing the winners of its annual awards.
And it was Sherrington’s Bar on Kenyon Road, Wigan, that was crowned Pub of the Year.
A spokesperson for the judges said: “It is a great pub and many many congratulations to the managers and staff who make the pub what it is.”
It has been a good year for Standish which saw its Unity Club on Cross Street, with its “perfectly kept ales,” win the Club of the Year title, and the Albion Ale House Micropub on High Street receive the laurels for Community Pub of the Year.
Real Crafty on Upper Dicconson Street, Swinley, retained its crown as Cider Pub of the Year, and the restored, historic Colliers Arms on Wigan Road, Aspull, was Best New Cask Beer Pub.
