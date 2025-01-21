Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Experts have been raising a glass to five Wigan hostelries who have gone above and beyond for drinkers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Over the last couple of weeks the local branch of the Campaign for Real Ale (Camra) has been announcing the winners of its annual awards.

And it was Sherrington’s Bar on Kenyon Road, Wigan, that was crowned Pub of the Year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for the judges said: “It is a great pub and many many congratulations to the managers and staff who make the pub what it is.”

Sherrington's Bar on Kenyon Road was named the local Camra pub of the year

It has been a good year for Standish which saw its Unity Club on Cross Street, with its “perfectly kept ales,” win the Club of the Year title, and the Albion Ale House Micropub on High Street receive the laurels for Community Pub of the Year.

Real Crafty on Upper Dicconson Street, Swinley, retained its crown as Cider Pub of the Year, and the restored, historic Colliers Arms on Wigan Road, Aspull, was Best New Cask Beer Pub.