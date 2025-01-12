Veganuary: the 13 best vegan-friendly restaurants in and around Wigan, according to our readers

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 12th Jan 2025, 15:45 BST
Every January people swap their regular meals for meat-free alternatives as they take part in Veganuary.

The worldwide campaign encourages people to try vegan food for a month and helps brands, supermarkets and restaurants to offer more plant-based products.

We asked readers on our Facebook page for the best vegan-friendly restaurants in and around Wigan and these were their suggestions.

Wigan Today readers recommend the best vegan-friendly restaurants

Wigan Today readers recommend the best vegan-friendly restaurants

The Royal Oak pub, Standishgate, Wigan

The Royal Oak pub, Standishgate, Wigan

Casa Carlos, on Hallgate, Wigan

Casa Carlos, on Hallgate, Wigan

Simply Thai, on Hallgate, Wigan

Simply Thai, on Hallgate, Wigan

